American Creek Engages AGORACOM for Another 12 Month Marketing and Awareness Program

CARDSTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:AMK) ("American Creek") is pleased to announce that it has again engaged AGORACOM to implement an online marketing and awareness program.

American Creek will receive continued significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account will serve to significantly raise the brand awareness of American Creek among small cap investors.

Shares for Services Program

American Creek intends to issue shares for services to AGORACOM in exchange for the online advertising, marketing and branding services. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company will be issuing;

$11,250 + GST Shares for Services on July 31, 2017

$11,250 + GST Shares for Services on October 31, 2017

$11,250 + GST Shares for Services on January 30, 2018

$11,250 + GST Shares for Services on April 30, 2018

The number of shares to be issued for each period will be determined at the end of each period, after the services are provided to American Creek, and in any event, all share issuances will be subject to a minimum deemed share price of $0.10. The term of the Agreement is for 12 months effective May 1, 2017. American Creek will issue a press release after each issuance of shares under the terms of the Agreement.

This shares for services agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Darren R. Blaney, President & CEO, stated: "We were very pleased with Agoracom's efforts and results over the course of the last year and are happy to be engaging their services for another 12 months. Agoracom is good at what they do and we are confident that they can increase the exposure and profile of the company to an even wider audience in the future."

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online investor relations, online conferences and online branding services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 250 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 767K investors that visited 5.4 million times and read 51.5 million pages of information every year. The average duration of visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry (All Metrics Average 2008 - 2016).

AGORACOM traffic ranks within the top 0.5% of all websites around the world. These traffic results are independently tracked and verified by Google analytics. AGORACOM traffic can be attributed to its strategy of maintaining the cleanest, moderated small-cap discussion as a result of implementing the first ever Investor Controlled Stock Discussion Forums.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold (Walter Storm) as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, Red Tusk and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.