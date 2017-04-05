American Creek Provides Update on JV Partner Tudor Gold's Treaty Creek Project Progress

CARDSTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:AMK) ("American Creek") is pleased to report that operator Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor") has provided an update outlining the significant progress and future 2017 plans at the Treaty Creek JV Project located in BC's "Golden Triangle" immediately north of Seabridge Gold's KSM project and in the same region as Pretivm's Brucejack project.

Tudor, in yesterday's news release, provided background, summarized 2016 exploration progress and developments, and outlined the main goals for the 2017 Treaty Creek program (click here for Tudor news release).

Significant achievements in 2016 included:

Successfully conducting an MT survey over a large portion of the property utilizing the exact same technology (and same geophysicist) that was key to the discovery of Seabridge's several deposits located immediately to the south of the Treaty Creek property. Significantly expanding the known gold zone around American Creek's previous Copper Belle discovery hole.

Regarding the success of the MT survey, Tudor included the following in their news release:

The current understanding of the model generated by the 2016 MT survey suggests these things:

The geology underlying the encouraging assays generated by the 2007, 2009, and 2016 drilling in the Copper Belle zone extends over a larger area than has yet been tested through diamond-drilling. The survey suggests the mineralization in the Copper Belle zone might extend for as much as seven hundred meters in the near-surface zone (less than 600 m depth), at it might extend for up to one kilometer at greater depths, The geology underlying the encouraging assays generated by the 2007 and 2009 drilling in the GR2 zone extends over a larger area than has yet been tested through diamond-drilling and might extend for several hundred meters, The geology underlying the encouraging assays generated by the 2007, 2009, and 2016 drilling in the Copper Belle zone extends towards the Seabridge Gold Iron Cap deposit.

Regarding Tudor's 2017 Treaty Creek exploration goals, Tudor included the following in their news release:

Carry out diamond drilling in the Copper Belle zone to both the south and north of prior drilling with the goal of developing a preliminary resource estimate for a low-grade bulk deposit along a strike length of approximately 1000 m, Carry out diamond drilling in the GR2 zone with the goal of determining how much further drilling or other exploration is required to develop a preliminary resource estimate for that zone, and Carry out diamond drilling to confirm that the mineralization in the Copper Belle zone extends towards the adjacent Seabridge Gold Inc. Iron Cap deposit.

The precise details of how these drilling programs will be carried out are still being developed.

In addition to these drilling programs, Tudor Gold is also considering further exploration work in the Konkin Gold zone where early exploration produced grab samples, chip samples and trenching samples carrying in excess of 28 ounces of gold per tonne (these historical results are taken from a 1987 Assessment Report submitted to the provincial government by Mr. Cremonese, P. Eng., president of Teuton Resources Corp.; these historical results have not been independently verified by Tudor Gold). Tudor Gold is of the view that further exploration work will be beneficial in understanding the geology and mineralization of the Konkin Gold zone.

Darren Blaney, President and CEO of American Creek stated: "Tudor's 2016 work at Treaty was a great success and really sets the stage for future advancement including Tudor's stated goal of developing a Copper Belle preliminary resource estimate in 2017. We are excited about the plans being formulated for the upcoming season. Further adding to the excitement is Seabridge Gold's plan to conduct an extensive drill program on the Deep Iron Cap zone following up on their spectacular drill hole IC-16-62 from last summer. The Iron Cap is within 1 km of the claim boundary of the Treaty Creek property."

The Treaty Creek Project is a joint venture between Tudor, Teuton Resources Corp., and American Creek. Tudor is the operator and holds a 60% interest with both American Creek and Teuton each holding respective 20% carried interests in the property (fully carried until a production notice is given).

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. The portfolio includes three "Golden Triangle" gold/silver properties; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint ventures with Tudor as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine. Other properties held throughout BC include the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, Red Tusk and Glitter King.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.