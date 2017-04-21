American Creek Resources Announces $300,000 Financing

CARDSTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:AMK) ("the Corporation") today announced that it will be offering on a non-brokered private placement basis ("the Offering") up to 6,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for proceeds of $300,000 if the Offering is fully subscribed. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one non-transferrable Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant may be exercised for one additional Common Share at a price of $0.08 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision which provides that from and after the date that is four months and 1 day after the closing date, if the closing price of the Corporation's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds $0.12 for 20 consecutive trading days, then the Corporation may provide notice to the Warrant holders of early expiry and thereafter, the Warrants will expire at 4:00pm MST on the date which is 15 business days after notice to the Warrant holders.

The securities will be offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation.

Proceeds will be used for general operating purposes including settling current debt. Insiders may participate in this Offering.

This private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold (Walter Storm) as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, Red Tusk and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.