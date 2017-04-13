American Creek Resources Announces Extension of Warrant Exercise Term

CARDSTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:AMK) ("the Corporation") today announced that it intends to extend the exercise term of warrants to purchase an aggregate of 8,000,000 common shares of the Corporation by two years. The warrants were originally exercisable until April 22, 2017. Each warrant will now be exercisable until April 22, 2019. The warrants will continue to have an exercise price of $0.10 and will be subject to the same original forced conversion provision in that the warrants will expire if not exercised within 15 business days from receipt by the holder of written notice from the Corporation that the trading price of the Common Shares has exceeded $0.12 for 10 consecutive trading days.

Insiders hold 655,005 of the above warrants.

The proposed warrant exercise term extension is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

American Creek Resources Ltd. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits within the Province of British Columbia, Canada.

Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.