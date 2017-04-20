American Creek Resources Announces Shares for Debt Arrangement

CARDSTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:AMK) ("the Corporation") today announced that it has entered into a shares for debt arrangement with Miller Thomson LLP ("MT") for the settlement of $300,000 of the current debt outstanding to MT. The Corporation will issue 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation at a price of $0.06 per share.

The shares issued in relation to this shares for debt arrangement are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from issuance.

This shares for debt arrangement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold (Walter Storm) as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, Red Tusk and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com.

