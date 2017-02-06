The American Families Foundation Announces Innovative Approach to Helping Homeless Veterans

JEFFERSON, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - The successful transition of homeless Veterans to civilian life is the goal of a non-profit organization. SavingOurVets.org is a veteran focused organization that is dedicated to reclaiming lives. They have developed a unique approach to providing personalized care for Veterans while they transition from homelessness to living healthy, self-sustaining and productive lives.

Founder and CEO Cheryl Jones is a first-hand witness. She states, "Our 'Invisible Americans' living on the streets or our country are our 'Forgotten Heroes' -- our homeless Vets. They have been thrown to the curb by our government and ignored by society. They are not looking for a hand-out, but our mission is to give them a hand-up. We won't stop until each and every homeless Veteran is renewed and integrated back into society."

A unique aspect to their program is "The Barracks." This is a shared living facility including showers, restrooms, laundry, social room and job training room with computers and internet connection. According to Jones, "We use The Barracks to provide a familiar sense of order and structure. By bringing back disciple, order and organization, we find that an important sense of dignity and self-worth is encouraged in each individual."

Other facilities within the complex include a 25,000-sq. ft. warehouse for building materials, appliances and furnishings; a space for donated items and a food pantry for Veterans in need. There is also a separate mess hall style kitchen and dining room, plus other living accommodations for crew and other volunteers and temporary housing.

The foundation's goal is to renew health, education, training and job acquisition for homeless veterans. Also, there is assistance in finding permanent housing.

The problem is devastating nation-wide. A homeless Veteran dies every 38 minutes. That's 266 every week, 1150 every month and an incredible 13,800 every year. The Foundation provides personalized care, beginning with survival packs to the homeless. This often leads to feeding and sheltering, education, training and jobs, thus eliminating recurring homelessness.

The American Families Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit founded in 2011 in Jefferson, Texas. The Foundation's research has uncovered that a familiar atmosphere calms anxiety and allows for greater integration into a social environment. Hence, the development of "The Barracks" style transitional housing. Those Veterans who choose not to participate or do not qualify are referred to entitlement programs offered by others.

For more information visit: http://www.SavingOurVets.org or call 903.930.1734.