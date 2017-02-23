American Family Insurance Selects TrueMotion to Power Smartphone-based Insurance Programs

App will help American Family customers become safer drivers and save money

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - TrueMotion, the leading provider of turnkey, smartphone usage-based insurance (UBI) technology, announced it has been selected by American Family Insurance to be a part of the insurance company's new app-based, driver safety program -- KnowYourDrive. American Family customers who download and use the app can receive discounts on their premiums based on their actual driving. In addition, American Family will offer TrueMotion Family, an app focused on helping teens become better and safer drivers. Both services will become available to American Family customers throughout 2017.

The mobile app offered as a part of the KnowYourDrive program will allow customers to receive discounts on their premiums based on driving behavior. The app will automatically track each trip and give the driver a score based on several driving behaviors. Program participants will receive an introductory discount on their auto insurance. Based on a driver's overall score, he or she can save up to 40 percent on their premiums.

TrueMotion Family engages the whole family to become safer and more responsible drivers by tracking distracted driving and other risky behaviors. The app scores and ranks each driver and shares the results with each member of the family, and also includes location awareness, so parents can know the whereabouts of their teens. The app enables parents to see how their teens are driving, even when they are not in the car with them.

"Recent data from both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as well as the auto insurance industry itself show the significant cost to people and property from the increasing number of accidents caused by distracted driving," said Scott Griffith, co-founder and CEO of TrueMotion. "Our own data shows that drivers can reduce distracted driving with the information our app provides and with the types of incentives offered by American Family. Together, we can make a difference."

"By partnering with TrueMotion, American Family is offering customers advanced, innovative insurance solutions designed to improve driving habits and reward safe drivers with discounts on their premiums," said Felipe Teixeira, American Family Insurance national product manager. "Providing the tools to promote better, safer driving helps us accomplish our mission of protecting the dreams of our customers."

TrueMotion's fully hosted, turnkey solution includes a downloadable mobile app that captures and helps improve driver behavior; a big data platform that provides clean, comprehensive driving records, driver scores and analytics; and a management and analytics dashboard that allows an insurance company's UBI team and customer service representatives to deploy, manage and track a UBI program. According to data generated by thousands of TrueMotion users, more than 75 percent reduce distracted driving after installing the app, dramatically reducing the risk of accidents and injury.

About TrueMotion

Headquartered in Boston, Mass., TrueMotion brings the power of data and mobile technology to address the growing problem of distracted driving, which is responsible for tens of thousands of deaths and hundreds of millions of dollars in insurance claims each year. TrueMotion's core technology platform enables insurance companies to distinguish between safe and risky drivers, reward safe drivers and help reduce the number of driving accidents. It offers TrueMotion Family, a free mobile app that makes it fun and easy for everyone in a family to track each other's driving behavior and to stay connected while on the road. More information is available at goTrueMotion.com.

About American Family Insurance

Madison, Wis. - based American Family Insurance, celebrating its 90th anniversary in Oct. 2017, is the nation's 13th-largest property/casualty insurance group and ranks No. 332 on the Fortune 500 list. The company sells American Family-brand products, including auto, homeowners, life, business and farm/ranch insurance, through its exclusive agents in 19 states. American Family affiliates (The General, Homesite and AssureStart) also provide options for consumers who want to manage their insurance matters directly over the Internet or by phone. Web www.amfam.com; Facebook www.facebook.com/amfam; Twitter www.twitter.com/amfam; Google+ plus.google.com/+amfam/.