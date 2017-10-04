American Green Completes Phase One of its Move into Nipton -- Plans to Expedite Responsible Growth Have Already Begun

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Today, American Green, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ERBB) is pleased to announce that it has completed Phase One of its integration into Nipton, CA and has plans ready for presentation to the corresponding regulatory entities in order to facilitate and accomplish our stated goals for the town's future -- becoming the first energy-independent cannabis-friendly town in America. The first phase was equal parts cleaning and renovation, and the other was the assembly of a professional plan for the next phase. The Nipton Improvement Fund which is designed to assist interested individuals in being a part of history in participating and actualizing the fruits of their participation is set to begin this month.

"Not only have we been able to make rapid changes to the existing infrastructure, but thanks to the amazing team that has been assembled, we have created a solid development plan to present to necessary entities for consideration, and, hopefully, their approval -- San Bernardino County being the first on our list," said American Green president, David Gwyther. "With the realistic development plans and county/state governance having a high interest in developing the town and region correctly along with us, we are confident in our ability to generate employment and tax revenues which we believe will justify any actions we take in and around Nipton. The principle goal will be to create value derived from mutual respect among business people and their clients for the purpose of developing tomorrow's "small town prosperity" not to be solely a 'pot town.' Our current projections and everything leading up to them keep our team very optimistic about our future success in the project," concluded Mr. Gwyther.

In addition, the company will soon offer its 70,000+ certified shareholders a chance to be part of Nipton history. American Green will make available a 1-foot by 1-foot tile, inscribed with the name of its purchaser, which will become a permanent part of Nipton's town walkway. Each tile purchaser will receive a certificate representing their purchase and when visiting, they'll receive a map showing the location of their tile as well as a 10% discount off of items in The Nipton Trading Post (alcohol and cigarettes are not eligible).

The Nipton personalized tile sale will be offered first to those who are on American Green's Email Alert list. The brick tiles will be created in Nipton and be fashioned out of recycled materials found in Nipton. The proceeds of all walkway tile purchases will be earmarked for the Nipton Development Fund leaving a lasting mark in the town for those people with the foresight to be part of something so historic. Preliminary interest has been excellent, and the company expects overwhelming response and support in collectively executing its development efforts in the tiny but important town of Nipton.

Be sure to visit the company's website at www.americangreen.com and sign up for the company's EMAIL ALERTS to stay current on news. In addition, shareholders and other interest holders are invited to join the conversation about American Green found here: https://otc.watch/groups/american-green-inc-erbb/forum/

Shareholders and interest holders may also stay current with American Green Updates:

Twitter: @American__Green (two underscores), or

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americangreenusa

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings. Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, be should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.

About American Green, Corp.

American Green, Corp., became, in 2009, one of the first publicly traded technology companies in the cannabis industry. Now, with over 50,000 individual shareholders, more than any other company in the cannabis sector, American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives, while increasing shareholder value and company profit.