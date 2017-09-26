American Green Selects Munch & Co, a Premier Cannabis Hospitality Company, to Assist in Developing Nipton, California - the First US Cannabis-Friendly Destination

In related news, American Green has installed new signs on the town's borders making its presence there clear

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Today, American Green, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ERBB) has announced an agreement with Munch & Co. (http://www.munchandco.com/) as its official hospitality partner in preparing the town of Nipton, California for its public relaunch on the road to what will be the nation's first cannabis-friendly, energy-independent hospitality destination. Munch's expertise together with many entertainment industry connections will be used to support American Green's development of Nipton, which the company has recently purchased. Munch's ability to navigate city, county, and state regulations will help ensure that American Green remains legally compliant while creating a memorable experience for vendors and visitors for the purpose of economic revitalization in the region at large.

Based in Las Vegas, Munch creates culturally relevant brand experiences within the cannabis industry, and has executed successful festivals and parties for brands in Denver, Las Vegas and California. With an impressive history of events management, Munch also oversees the due diligence for all cannabis programs and events and will ensure that Nipton is able to offer the widest variety of cannabis consumption and enjoyment opportunities within the limits of the law.

Munch will capitalize on the renovations currently underway on the town since its purchase, supporting Nipton's anticipated public launch this fall. American Green expects Nipton to be desirable of interest to many functions. The town's grand 'reopening' will establish it as a premier cannabis tourism destination, all while the process of stimulating its economy through job creation and cannabis processing and education. Since purchasing Nipton, American Green has also been renovating the Hotel Nipton, a full-service bed and breakfast, and readying it for the anticipated influx of visitors.

"Our team is excited to work with American Green and have the opportunity to implement all facets of cannabis hospitality in magical Nipton, California," said Freddie Wyatt, President of Munch & Co. "The collaboration between American Green and Munch & Co will pave a fresh path of tourism and hospitality to Nipton and be a positive example in laying the groundwork showing California and the rest of the country that consumers can respectfully and responsibly experience cannabis."

"The work we are doing in the town of Nipton is unprecedented, and having Munch's expertise on board to helping us develop the infrastructure to create a memorable leisure and amusement hospitality experience while not losing sight of local needs and interests in Nipton is crucial," said Stephen Shearin, consultant to American Green and General Manager of the Nipton project. "The Munch team's talent and experience in working with projects of all sizes make us confident that we'll be able to preserve the integrity of the town for the local community, while still offering fresh and exciting endeavors for newcomers. We are looking forward to providing the public with a glimpse of what the future of cannabis tourism holds."

Related to this and as part of the overall effort, establishing a new look on the highway entry to Nipton from either direction was important. American Green worked with local craftsmen to create a pair of new signs on the borders of the town welcoming visitors as they enter 'magical' Nipton. The company invites all people to visit and when they do, to slow down and enjoy part of history.

Future plans for Nipton include setting the standard for energy efficiency and environmentally responsible tourism. American Green intends to expand the existing solar farm to support green energy to power the town, and anticipates job creation occurring naturally in a variety of industries including construction, tourism, agriculture, entertainment, transportation, manufacturing, retail and more. The company's management remains open to ideas, suggestions, partnerships and more as it moves the project forward and encourages its 70,000+ shareholders to contact the company through its website to suggest Nipton's future improvements (www.americangreen.com).

About Munch & Co

With a long history in hospitality, marketing, and events, the founder of Munch provides a level of professionalism which was ultimately sought after in the emerging Colorado cannabis market. This led Munch and Co. to be established in 2014 by its founder Frederic "Freddie" Wyatt. Munch has set the industry standard when it comes to creating unconventional experiences to increase market reach, all while remaining legally compliant through cooperation and collaboration. Munch challenges the cannabis cultural landscape with the intent to make it the best it can be.

About American Green, Corp.

American Green, Corp., became, in 2009, one of the first publicly traded technology companies in the cannabis industry. Now, with over 70,000 individual shareholders, more than any other company in the cannabis sector, American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives, while increasing shareholder value and company profit.