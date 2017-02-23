American Green Smart Vending System Unveiled to the Public on April 19th in Las Vegas at the Largest Machine Industry Event (NAMA) in America

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - American Green, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ERBB) is excited to announce that its proprietary verified vending system which includes the American Green Machine (AGM) or 'The Ultimate AGM' will make its public debut at 'The One Show' (http://www.namaoneshow.org) in Las Vegas, April 19-21. The show, organized by the National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) is the premier industry event and includes the largest manufacturers and vendors in the country.

American Green's system is unique for three important reasons, all of which will be on display:

The market-leading interface is in use already and can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/user/yongkhun which many consider the most sophisticated operating system for smart retail currently available in the world.





American Green's patent-protected process, created to enable the vending of controlled or age-restricted products has been designed to be 'as good as a human.'





And lastly, to demonstrate the strength and versatility of American Green's system, there will be machines from three manufacturers side by side, something that until now has not been seen in the relatively new market of smart vending combined with secure purchasing.

The biometric verification portion of the system is utilized by the US military and many large corporations who require top-notch security for identification prior to entering a facility. In addition to all of this, the entire system can be accessed via an app which allows remote purchasing in participating machines. Upon arrival at the physical machine, patrons login to their account, verify with the biometric control, and simply display the QR code on their smartphone to retrieve the product or products they purchased.

"American Green and our technology partner, PanPacific, have been working non-stop to improve this process for over four years now. The adoption of smart phones, familiarity with apps on those phones, and improvement in related vending technologies have now merged with a concept that the public could easily grasp before but are much more prepared to use now," said David Gwyther, chairman and acting president at American Green. "Creating a process that allows flexibility in the machine selected by clients yet permitting verified accounts to login to the machines of any companies who choose to participate will grow adoption faster and simplify use by all parties. A baseball fan could buy a beer at the game in New York and cannabis from a dispensary in California the next day through the same app utilizing their verified account. This is a huge step forward for smart retail and the automated sale of regulated products," Mr. Gwyther concluded.

In other news, the Company's mobile app (available here: http://www.1tapp.net/americangreencan) which can be shared with others and added to your phone's screen, has been updated with a new survey. The new survey is focused on the use of smart vending for regulated purchases which should provide interesting and timely results for the NAMA show. The results of the first survey can be found here http://bit.ly/AGcanna1 and will soon be visible on the company's website at www.americangreen.com.

