American Greetings Celebrates Valentine's Day with Cards Straight From the Heart

CLEVELAND, OH--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - The heart is the iconic symbol of Valentine's Day, so sharing sentiments straight from the heart is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday of love. Whether the recipient is your boyfriend, brother or boss, a thoughtful and personal message is always the best kind. American Greetings offers all the delightful details you need to create a memorable February 14 for those you adore.

Valentine's Day is the second-largest card-sending holiday of the year, and the American Greetings card aisle makes it easy to find the perfect card to express your love for every type of relationship. In addition to trend-forward designs that will appeal to all generations, your favorite licensed characters are featured on cards for adults and children alike. Layered finishings and handcrafted elements give depth and dimension to designs ranging from traditional to contemporary. For those consumers looking for a real wow-factor, don't miss our latest card invention called Sweet Eats™. This delectable new line of cards boasts fun, illustrated food characters who dance to an original duet when the beautifully designed lid is lifted.

As well as the large selection of flirty paper cards, new cards on the free justWink app offer everything you could want in a digital Valentine's Day card -- they're personalized, free to send, and last-minute shoppers can include a mobile gift card from a large variety of popular retailers. To send an ecard from your heart to theirs, visit Americangreetings.com for an exciting assortment of greetings with interactive features, customizable options and music.

Not only is Valentine's Day one of the leading card-sending holidays, it's also a major gift-giving occasion. To make your gift even more amorous, surprise your sweetheart with a dramatic gift presentation. American Greetings Valentine's Day gift packaging collection features gift bags with sparkling embellishments, lovely wrapping paper with classic Valentine's Day designs, and coordinating patterned and solid tissue paper to add the finishing touch to any gift.

A Valentine's Day party is a wonderful way to share your love with family, friends, coworkers or classmates. Half of all Valentine's Day enthusiasts purchase candy, so add some extra cuteness to your sweets by gifting them in adorable patterned treat bags. Hosting the party is a breeze with festive party goods and coordinating accessories.

Consumers can find these Valentine's Day products, in addition to a great selection of inspiring cards from American Greetings, at participating drug chains, grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide, as well as in American Greetings and Carlton Cards retail stores.

