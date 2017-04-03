American Heritage Brand Filson to Expand Legacy into Canada

The 120-year-old outfitter brand will open retail locations in Vancouver and Toronto this spring

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Founded in1897 by C.C. Filson to outfit prospectors for the Klondike Gold Rush, Filson today announced its entrance into the Canadian market, with its first retail location set to open in Vancouver's historic Gastown and the second to open shortly thereafter in Toronto's Queen Street West. The Seattle-based outdoor outfitter started as a clothing and blanket manufacturer, and has evolved its collection to include an expanded menswear line, womenswear, luggage and accessories.

"Finally, after 120 years, we're opening retail stores in Canada. We're excited to share our love for the outdoors and Pacific Northwest roots with all Canadians who share the same values." said Steve Bock, CEO of Filson. "The tactile experience is the best way for us to show the quality, craftsmanship and durability that's sewn into every Filson item."

Widely-known for its "Unfailing Goods" made from durable fabrics such as Tin Cloth and Mackinaw Wool, which come with a lifetime guarantee, the Filson brand has stayed relevant for 120 years by diversifying its offering to appeal to adventurers, fisherman, hunters, outdoor tradespeople and a growing urban community that are inspired by the rugged aura of the Pacific Northwest. As a tribute to Filson's brand heritage, the Canadian retail store designs will feature custom furniture built from local salvaged wood, iron beams, wooden floors and imagery of Filson in the field dating back to the late 1800's. Street level windows will showcase apparel, bags, and accessories for both men and women.

"We're hoping that our retail presence will support the deep-rooted outdoor adventure culture that's prevalent across Canada," said Alex Carleton, Creative Director at Filson. "We don't see ourselves as a fashion brand where trends and fashion cycles drive product growth. At Filson, product creation is driven solely by functionality and end-use."

For more information, please visit: www.filson.com

About Filson

Established in Seattle in 1897 to outfit prospectors headed for the Yukon, the company's 120-year legacy is built upon its reputation for honesty, quality and durability. Filson's long-lasting gear is the choice of explorers, adventurers, ranchers, hunters, anglers, engineers and anyone with a passion for the outdoors. Over a century after its founding, the Filson headquarters remain in Seattle, Washington. For more information, go to Filson.com.