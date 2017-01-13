American Home Shield Earns Top Rated Home Warranty Award, Three Years Straight

MEMPHIS, TN--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - American Home Shield, the nation's leading home warranty company, has again earned the 2017 Top Rated Award from HomeWarrantyReviews.com, one of the foremost home warranty consumer review sites in the country. The award is based on customer feedback posted to the site and a variety of customer satisfaction metrics such as service request approvals, customer retention rates, and how companies made use of social media and other online forums to address consumer issues.

American Home Shield first earned the Top Rated Award in 2015 and again in 2016, after being named Best In Service by the review site in 2014.

"The Top Rated Award is a reflection of the high level of satisfaction among American Home Shield customers who come to our site," said Krupesh Bhat, editor-in-chief of HomeWarrantyReviews.com.

American Home Shield responded to more than 3 million service requests from its customers in 2016, more than any other home warranty provider in the nation. Homeowners rely on the company's home warranty plans for affordable budget protection and professional repair services on up to 21 covered items such as major home appliances, and heating and air conditioning, electrical and plumbing system components.

"We strive to deliver quality service every step of the way, to every customer, every day," said Tim Haynes, president of American Home Shield, a ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE : SERV) company, a leading provider of residential and commercial services. "This award is a testament to the commitment of our team in delivering an exceptional customer experience and helping homeowners when they need it most."

For more details about home warranties, go to www.ahs.com. American Home Shield also offers a variety of home maintenance and repair tips on its YouTube channel, YouTube.com/TheAHSTeam, as well as its Home Matters blog at www.ahs.com/home-matters.

About HomeWarrantyReviews.com

Homewarrantyreviews.com is an independent website with more than 35,000 consumer reviews; the site was founded in 2006 to help consumers make informed decisions as they consider home warranty coverage. Through its annual awards program, the website recognizes top-rated companies based on consumer ratings and reviews, as well as other customer-satisfaction metrics.

About American Home Shield

American Home Shield founded the home warranty industry in 1971 and remains the industry leader. Together with all of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, American Home Shield services over 1.6 million customers in all 50 states. The companies operate four customer service centers, employ approximately 1,800 employees and have a national contractor network made up more than 12,000 independent home service contractors and more than 45,000 service technicians. American Home Shield is a business unit of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE : SERV), one of the world's largest residential and commercial service networks. The company's brands include American Home Shield, AmeriSpec, Furniture Medic, Merry Maids, ServiceMaster Clean, ServiceMaster Restore and Terminix.

About ServiceMaster

ServiceMaster ( NYSE : SERV) solves the homeowner's dilemma. Every day, we visit more than 75,000 homes and businesses through our extensive service network of expert professionals. Technology powers our trusted experts to engage with customers so they can order, buy and receive services when, where and how they want them. Our well-recognized brands includes American Home Shield (home warranties), AmeriSpec (home inspections), Furniture Medic (furniture repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial and residential floor cleaning), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration) and Terminix (termite and pest control). Like, follow or visit us at facebook.com/ServiceMaster, linkedin.com/ServiceMaster, twitter.com/ServiceMaster, or servicemaster.com.

