American Hospital Association Expands Exclusive Endorsement of HealthcareSource Solutions

Recruitment optimization, behavioral assessments, reference checking, and performance management software and services help healthcare organizations build a Patient-Centered Workforce

WOBURN, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - HealthcareSource®, the leading provider of talent management solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that the American Hospital Association (AHA) has awarded its exclusive endorsement, effective for three years beginning in late 2016, to HealthcareSource's recruitment optimization, behavioral assessments, reference checking, and performance management solutions.

This marks an expansion of the AHA Endorsement to additional HealthcareSource solutions beyond the AHA's long-standing endorsement of HealthcareSource's scientifically validated behavioral-based assessments. Following a proprietary due diligence process, AHA Health Forum, the strategic business enterprise of the AHA, awards the AHA Endorsement to products and services that help member hospitals and healthcare organizations achieve operational excellence.

The healthcare workforce is challenged by an increasing demand for care, a decreasing worker supply and the need to reduce care delivery costs. To continue to serve their communities' needs and maintain high-quality care, healthcare organizations need a way to efficiently recruit, develop and retain highly engaged people who are focused on improving patient care and satisfaction, fit the organization's culture and support its goals.

HealthcareSource's recruitment optimization, behavioral assessments, reference checking, and performance management software and services help healthcare organizations build a more Patient-Centered Workforce®. The HealthcareSource talent management solutions exclusively endorsed by the AHA include:

HealthcareSource Recruitment Optimization(SM) services by Lean Human Capital evaluate the organization's current recruitment process, educate teams, and help to implement and operationalize best practices to reduce time-to-hire, improve process efficiency, increase quality of hire and reduce costs.

HealthcareSource Staff Assessment(SM) and HealthcareSource Leadership Assessment(SM) are behavioral-based assessment software solutions that help healthcare organizations select staff and leadership who align with their missions and culture, and develop behavioral competencies to enhance quality of care and patient satisfaction. These assessments also help with recruiting for cultural fit, identifying high-potential employees for leadership opportunities and improving organizations' retention rates.

HealthcareSource Reference Assessment(SM) software automates the reference checking process, making it easy for reference providers to give confidential input. This software ensures better information is gathered to make hiring decisions faster.

HealthcareSource Performance Manager® software simplifies employee performance management and helps ensure regulatory compliance by automating the workflow and content for performance appraisals, job descriptions, skills, goals, succession planning and performance reporting. This software allows hospitals to continuously develop staff, increase retention through talent mobility, and align organizational goals.

"We're pleased to have awarded the exclusive AHA Endorsement to an expanded array of HealthcareSource talent management solutions," said Kathleen Wessel, vice president, business management for AHA Health Forum. "Throughout our 10-year relationship, HealthcareSource has demonstrated a deep understanding of hospital staffing challenges, and has been regularly ranked as a leader by KLAS Research for Talent Management."

"HealthcareSource is honored to have received this special validation of our solutions' excellence and value to healthcare organizations," said J.P. Fingado, HealthcareSource president and chief executive officer. "The extension of the AHA's endorsement to our reference assessment, performance management and Lean Human Capital solutions, in addition to its continued endorsement of our behavioral assessment products, is a testament to our relentless focus on meeting the full scope of our clients' healthcare talent management needs, and proof that we are achieving that objective. As the only AHA-endorsed talent management vendor, we remain committed to continuous improvement and serving the needs of our more than 3,000 healthcare facilities in the United States."

"At HealthcareSource, we understand the challenges our clients face in building a workforce focused on patient-centered care," added David Wilkins, HealthcareSource chief marketing officer. "For more than a decade, we have been the leading provider of healthcare talent acquisition solutions, behavioral assessments, performance and learning solutions, and advisory services, all designed to help our clients more effectively recruit, develop, and retain quality talent that will deliver quality patient care."

About the AHA

The American Hospital Association (AHA) is a not-for-profit association of healthcare provider organizations and individuals that are committed to the improvement of health in their communities. The AHA is the national advocate for its members, who include nearly 5,000 member hospitals, health systems and other healthcare organizations and 43,000 individual members. Founded in 1898, the AHA provides education for healthcare leaders and is a source of information on healthcare issues and trends. Visit www.aha.org to learn more.

About AHA Health Forum

AHA Health Forum is the strategic business enterprise of the American Hospital Association (AHA) dedicated to serving member hospitals by helping them identify the optimal solutions to their most pressing market challenges. Through the AHA Endorsement, along with educational programs featuring peers and industry experts, Health Forum supports the decision-making process for hospitals looking for partners to help with clinical integration, information technology, talent management, cultural transformation, financial sustainability, the patient flow and other key challenges.

Health Forum is proud to reinvest its profits in the AHA Mission: To advance the health of individuals and communities. For more information, contact us at hfconnect@aha.org or 800.242.4677. Also connect with us via Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About HealthcareSource

With more than 3,000 healthcare clients, HealthcareSource® offers the only comprehensive talent management suite designed specifically to help health care systems grow and thrive in an ever-changing industry. The HealthcareSource Quality Talent Suite(SM) offers talent acquisition, recruitment marketing, performance and compensation, behavioral assessments, learning software and advisory services to enable hiring and retaining quality talent for organizations to provide quality care. HealthcareSource is the only talent management solution endorsed by the American Hospital Association (AHA). The company is privately held and consistently earns high marks for client satisfaction and retention. HealthcareSource has been recognized in Healthcare Informatics 100, Modern Healthcare's "Healthcare's Hottest," Inc. 500|5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Becker's "150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare" list. To learn more about HealthcareSource visit: www.healthcaresource.com.