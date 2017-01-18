American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Announces January 2017 U.S. Dollar Cash Distribution and Schedules Year End 2016 Financial Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP") (TSX: HOT.UN) ( OTCQX : AHOTF) announced today a cash distribution of US$0.054 per limited partnership unit ("Unit") for the period of January 1, 2017 to January 31, 2017, which is equivalent to US$0.648 per Unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on February 15, 2017 to unitholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2017.

The policy of AHIP is to pay cash distributions on or about the 15th day of each month to the unitholders of record on the last business day of the preceding month.

RELEASE OF 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

AHIP intends to release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday March 7, 2017.

Management will host a conference call at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern), 1:00 p.m. (Pacific) on Wednesday March 8, 2017 to review the financial results and corporate results for the year ended December 31, 2016.

To participate in this conference call, please dial one of the following numbers approximately 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the call, and ask to join the AHIP conference call.

Dial in numbers: North America Toll Free: 1-877-291-4570 International or local Toronto: 1-647-788-4919

CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY

If you cannot participate on Wednesday March 8, 2017, a replay of the conference call will be available by dialing one of the following replay numbers. You will be able to dial in and listen to the conference call replay two hours after the call end time, and the replay will be available until Wednesday March 15, 2017. An audio recording of this conference call will also be available at www.ahipreit.com under the "Investor Info/Presentations & Calls" tab.

Please enter replay PIN number 48867869 followed by the # key.

Replay dial in numbers: North America Toll Free: 1-800-585-8367 International or local Toronto: 1-416-621-4642

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

AHIP is a limited partnership formed under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States and engaged in rail crew accommodation, transportation, and select-service lodging sectors. AHIP's long-term objectives are to: (i) generate stable and growing cash distributions from hotel properties substantially in the U.S.; (ii) enhance the value of its assets and maximize the long-term value of the hotel properties through active management; and (iii) expand its asset base and increase its AFFO per Unit through an accretive acquisition program, participation in strategic development opportunities and improvements to its properties through targeted value-added capital expenditure programs.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information relating to AHIP, including its other public filings, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on AHIP's website at www.ahipreit.com.

