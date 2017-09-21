American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Executives Purchase Over 225,000 Units

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - September 21, 2017) - Three senior executives at American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP") (TSX: HOT.UN) (TSX: HOT.DB.U) ( OTCQX : AHOTF) demonstrated their confidence in the company's future by recently acquiring 225,620 units. In the last five weeks Rob O'Neill, CEO, purchased 60,000 units followed by Ian McAuley, President, and Azim Lalani, CFO, with 100,020 units and 65,600 units, respectively.

"These personal investments highlight management's belief in the long-term direction and value of the company," commented Rob O'Neill, CEO of AHIP. "Having added close to 4,500 premium branded guestrooms in the past twelve months, we're excited by the performance of these properties to date," continued Mr. O'Neill.

The units were acquired through open market purchases.

