American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP to Host Third Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call on November 9, 2017

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 25, 2017) - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP", "The Company") (TSX: HOT.UN) (TSX: HOT.DB.U) announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 after market close on Wednesday, November 8, 2017. Interested parties are invited to participate in the Company's third quarter 2017 conference call, occurring on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern / 1:00 p.m. Pacific. During the call company executives will discuss AHIP's financial results and answer questions from analysts.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in information:

1-877-291-4570 (Toll-free North America)

1-647-788-4919 (International or local Toronto)

Please ask to participate in American Hotel Income Properties' Q3 2017 Earnings Call. To avoid any delays in joining the call, please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call start time. If prompted, please provide conference passcode 7084529.

A replay of the conference call can be accessed after 7:00 pm Eastern / 4:00 p.m. Pacific on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642 (using passcode 7084529). The replay will be available until Thursday, November 30, 2017. An audio replay of the conference call will also be posted on the events page at www.ahipreit.com.

