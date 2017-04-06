American Indian College Fund Receives $1 Million to Continue Traditional Arts and Culture Preservation Program

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - The American Indian College Fund has received a $1 million grant to continue its Restoration and Preservation of Traditional Native Art Forms and Knowledge program at tribal colleges and universities (TCUs). The program is expanding knowledge and skills at these institutions across the country while also placing endangered art forms at the center of its focus.

The program also places elders in TCU classrooms, giving them the opportunity to teach endangered art forms and share their knowledge, experiences, and stories with younger generations. Apprentices and artists-in-residence have the opportunity to learn cultural knowledge first-hand from these master artists.

TCUs in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and South Dakota are eligible to apply to participate. Applications are available by contacting Bridget Skenadore, Native Arts and Culture Projects Coordinator, at bskenadore@collegefund.org. Deadline for application is May 5, 2017.

The generous grant is funded by the Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies.

About the American Indian College Fund

Founded in 1989, the American Indian College Fund has been the nation's largest charity supporting Native higher education for more than 25 years. The College Fund believes "Education is the answer" and has provided more than 100,000 scholarships since its inception and an average of 6,000 scholarships per year to American Indian students. The College Fund also supports a variety of academic and support programs at the nation's 34 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit www.collegefund.org.

