American Land Title Association Statement on HUD Nominee Dr. Ben Carson

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance and real estate settlement industry, released the following statement today in response to the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs hearing to confirm Dr. Ben Carson as the next secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development:

"As the protectors of property rights, the over 6,000 member companies of the American Land Title Association are encouraged by the opportunities provided by change to explore new measures to promote homeownership," said Michelle Korsmo, ALTA's chief executive officer. "The nomination of Dr. Ben Carson as the Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development provides the committee the chance to discuss ways to rejuvenate urban cores and strengthen communities. ALTA and its members look forward to working with Dr. Carson to promote policies that will strengthen the nation's housing and ensure all consumers looking to purchase a home have access to affordable credit."

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is the national trade association representing more than 6,200 title insurance companies, title and settlement agents, independent abstracters, title searchers, and real estate attorneys. With offices throughout the United States, ALTA members conduct title searches, examinations, closings, and issue title insurance that helps protect the property rights of millions of American homebuyers every year.