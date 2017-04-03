American Leisure Holdings, Inc.'s GG Media Network Secures Industry Powerhouse for Esports Series Development, Software and Industry Outreach

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - American Leisure Holdings, Inc. ( OTC : AMLH) GG Media Network CEO Christian Bishop is pleased to announce that the company will be working with The Engine for upcoming series developments, including a winning line-up of eSports content for sale and distribution to both traditional network television and digital platforms. They will also provide marketing and public relations services for GG Studios including competitive analysis, launch strategies, and license acquisitions.

The Engine will also be spearheading video game industry outreach on behalf of GG Studios, cultivating relationships with decision makers in production and marketing at video game publishers worldwide. Past experience includes strong relations with Sony, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Disney, Warner Brothers, Cartoon Network, Activision, Blizzard, G4 Television, Ubisoft, Atari, Konami, Sega, Capcom, Bandi-Namco, Gameforge and more.

The Engine, powered by Travis Oates and Laddie Ervin, have extensive gaming experience including creation and/or development of series for G4, the groundbreaking gaming network that broadcast to over 61 million homes as of 2013. G4 was a joint venture between the NBCUniversal cable division of NBC and Dish Network.

Both Oates and Ervin were responsible for at least half a dozen shows for G4 in its prime. Oates served as show creator, Lead Writer and on-air talent while Ervin served as Director of Program Development and Video Game Industry Liaison.

Travis Oates is an American actor, voice actor, and director. He continued the role of Piglet in "My Friends Tigger and Pooh" and other Winnie the Pooh-related media after the passing of John Fielder. He also was one of the original co-hosts of the G4TV original program Arena.

Ervin is also an award-winning film director, writer, and visual effects artist living in Los Angeles, CA. He has directed and produced content for numerous media and game companies including Sony, Disney, Microsoft, Activision, Ubisoft and FUNimation. He worked in a creative capacity on over 50 published video games and was Lead Writer and story creator for Atari's multi-million unit seller "Test Drive."

The first two series are currently in the works with details forthcoming for shareholders.

