American Leisure Holdings Releases 2016 Annual Report as GG Media Networks Identifies Strategic Relationships with eSports Industry Influencers

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - American Leisure Holdings, Inc. ( OTC : AMLH) would like to notify shareholders that Christian Bishop is now recognized by OTC Markets as the Company's CEO and has turned over account credentials and admin privileges accordingly.

Mr. Bishop has arranged for the Company's 2016 annual report to be posted under filings and financials and will be available to shareholders sometime today, if not already available at the time of this release. Mr. Bishop and execs will continue to facilitate corporate transparency and shareholder accessibility as GG Media Network prepares for several updates regarding operations and strategic alliances in the eSports global market.

Bishop has been in New York attending the Cynopsis World eSports Summit and taking advantage of the ample networking opportunities. This presents an excellent opportunity for GG Media Networks to reach out and develop lasting relationships and partnerships with many key leaders within this quickly growing industry. The company has engaged in discussions with SuperData, Turner Sports, Twitch.tv, Intel, and several professional teams.

CTO and Creative Director, David Mullins, shared with us, "We here at GG Media Networks look forward to diving deeper into the fruits of these efforts in the future. We're excited to be gaining even more momentum and recognition within the eSports community. It's amazing how quickly the eSports industry is expanding and how excited others within the industry are to begin collaborating with us on our many projects. More importantly, our team is thrilled to soon be able to let the world know what some of these projects are."

He continues, "This will definitely be an exciting month for us over here and assuredly for many others at home. Our dreams for the past decade are becoming a reality more and more every day. Thanks to everyone out there supporting us, because that is really what this is all about for us here at GG Media Networks and GG Studios. Without the fans and supporters, none of this would have come into fruition and we can't wait to share our dreams with everyone else out there in the coming weeks."

FOLLOW GG STUDIOS on Twitter: @GGMediaNetwork

FOLLOW CEO Christian Bishop on Twitter: @mrcbishop

Official Website: www.ggmedianetwork.com

