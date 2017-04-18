American Lithium 162 Assays for Near Surface Brine Samples and Sonic Core Samples, North Playa Fish Lake Valley

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - American Lithium Corp. (TSX VENTURE:LI)(OTCQB:LIACF)(FRANKFURT:5LA)(WKN:A2AHEL) ("American Lithium"; or, the "Company") is pleased to announce brine sample assay results from near surface auger sampling and brine and sediment samples for shallow sonic drilling on the North Playa, Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Results from the final 162 near surface brine samples are presented below. Results from the ALS assays of the complete sample set range from trace to 300 mg/l, (see Table 3 at the end of the press release). The lowest concentrations encountered lie along the Southeastern bounds of the sampling area and are interpreted to represent a delineation in structural compartments following structural trends in Fish Lake Valley. The highest grouping of assay values, 55 samples from the center of the North Playa, contains concentrations averaging 160 mg/L and a range of 100 ml/L to 300 mg/L. These results are congruent with the expectation that the lithium brines should have the highest concentrations in the playa center (see sample map below).

To view Figure 1 - All Brine sample location (old and new) and grade range, drill hole locations as stars, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Figure1_1091946.jpg

"Highs of 300mg/L Li in near surface brine samples and 452 ppm Li in near surface sediments validate the North Playa as a strong exploration target for economic lithium resources," comments Interim CEO Michael Kobler. "American Lithium looks forward to drill in the North Playa in 2017as soon as surface conditions permit."

Sediment samples collected from the 2016 sonic drilling intersected high near-collar concentrations; BH13B showing an average grade of water soluble Lithium of 276 ppm Li over the upper 10' (including 5' of 452 ppm Li from 0-5' and 5' of 101.5 ppm Li from 5-10'), and L16-24 averaging 101 ppm Li, (including 5' of 153.5 ppm Li from 0-5' and 5' of 48.9 ppm Li from 5-10'). Additional investigation of sediments is planned for future exploration programs.

Table #1, Sonic drill hole, downhole sediment samples

Sample ID Hole ID Depth

From-To

(ft) Li

(ppm) Sample ID Hole

ID Depth

From-To

(ft) Li

(ppm) 1430949 13B 0-5 452 1430953 24 0-5 153.5 1430950 13B 5-10 101.5 1430954 24 5-10 49.8 1430951 13B 10-15 22.8 1430955 24 10-15 8.15 1430952 13B 15-20 10.5 1430956 24 15-20 5.66

Early conceptual modeling (Garrett, DE) and investigation by Oldow suggest deep brine aquifers are structurally controlled and conductivity to the shallow aquifer is facilitated by structural conduits. Discrete hydrosleeve samples were collected at regular intervals from 37 feet to completed depth of the 2016 sonic boreholes. Samples were re-assayed following the inconsistent laboratory observed from the Shallow Sampling Program. Results indicate that the aquifers intersected in these locations are not directly linked to the structures responsible for lithium transport to the near surface aquifer. However, the increase in sodium near the cutoff depth of Hole # 13A is a strong vector for deeper brine enrichment and requires a deeper drilling program.

Table #2 Down hole Hydrosleeve samples

Hole Sample

Number Depth

(ft) Li

(mg/L) Na

(mg/L) Hole Sample

number Depth

(ft) Li

(mg/L) Na (mg/L) N-16-5 1430901 37 <10 200 13A 1430918 413 10 900 N-16-5 1430902 123 <10 100 13A 1430919 457 10 900 N-16-5 1430903 161 <10 100 13A 1430920 457 10 900 N-16-5 1430904 195 <10 100 13A 1430922 497 10 4500 N-16-5 1430905 245 10 100 24 1430927 43 <10 800 N-16-5 1430906 297 <10 100 24 1430929 87 <10 600 N-16-5 1430907 338 10 100 24 1430931 127 <10 200 N-16-5 1430908 368 <10 100 24 1430933 177 <10 300 13A 1430909 37 10 1100 24 1430935 237 <10 300 13A 1430910 83 10 1300 24 1430937 277 <10 200 13A 1430911 127 10 1100 24 1430939 318 <10 200 13A 1430913 213 10 1100 24 1430940 318 <10 200 13A 1430914 257 10 1000 24 1430941 358 <10 200 13A 1430915 297 10 900 24 1430943 408 <10 200 13A 1430916 337 10 900 24 1430945 448 <10 200 13A 1430917 377 10 900 24 1430947 498 <10 200

Future drilling and sampling are planned to test the conceptual model, enhance understanding of the controls to Fish Lake Valley's brine hosted lithium, as well as a more comprehensive investigation of lithium bearing sediments and their economic potential.

Near surface brine samples for the first 25 samples were collected by using a conventional hand held auger to sample sub surface brines at a depth of 78" (2m), The brine was sampled at the bottom of the auger hole and then separated from residual clays before being sent for analysis. For the subsequent near surface brine sampling program the Company developed a new methodology for sampling. Instead of an auger system, a four-inch diameter pipe is driven into the ground to a depth of approximately 55" (1.4m) and then pulled out of the hole. A 2.5" (6.3cm) perforated pvc pipe is placed in the hole to keep it open while clay solids settle to the bottom of the hole. The brine is then sampled just above the settled material at the bottom of the hole. The change in sampling method was driven by the difficulty of operating an auger in wet playa clays. Both processes return a similar near surface brine sample.

Hydrosleeve samples were gather by dropping a closed plastic sleeve down through the collar of the Sonic drill barrel into the open hole below. When the sleeve reached the target depth, it was pulled back up. The upward motion opened the check valve at the mouth of the sleeve which filled with liquid from that depth of the hole. Once it is filled the check valve closes and seals the sample. On surface the sample was poured out into a container to decant some of the suspended solids and then placed in a sample bottle to be sent to the assay laboratory.

Sonic borings were continually logged at the drill rig by the site geologist to classify sediments and identify stratigraphy. Down hole sediment samples were taken as splits from soft sediments retrieved in the sonic drilling process a representative portion was saved from reference.

The QP requested blank material (tap water or barren clays) to be inserted on a 5% basis as were duplicate samples. This protocol was not implemented by the site geologist and this error was not discovered until the end of the short program. It is not expected that either of these two actions would have identified the flawed assays any earlier than was done. Neither the Company nor the QP are aware of Lithium standard material for brines that would have been available for insertion into the samples stream at the time of the program. Insertion of independent standard material would have revealed the assay problems earlier in the process. The absence of certified standards is not unreasonable in an early stage exploration program. The Company is currently working on obtaining relevant certified lithium standard materials for future programs.

Two samples were collected in the field at each location by independent third party contractors, both were clearly labeled, stored in a secure climate controlled facility and then one was shipped by courier to Reno, Nevada where the samples were submitted to either Florin or subsequently to ALS facilities. Excepting the previously discussed "flawed assays," the reported assays in this press release were processed at the ALS Minerals Laboratory in Reno Nevada and analyzed at the ALS facility in Vancouver BC. The lithium brine samples were collected, diluted and analyzed directly by inductively coupled plasma - atomic emission spectrometry (ICP-AES). Down hole sediment samples were dissolved with a de-ionized water leach, and analyzed directly by inductively coupled plasma - atomic emission spectrometry (ICP-AES).

Michael Collins, P.Geo. is the Company's designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, he is independent of the company, and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Table #4 All near surface brine sample results



Sample ID

Revised

assays

Li (mg/L)

Sample ID

Revised

assays

Li (mg/L)

Sample ID

Revised

assays

Li (mg/L)

Sample ID

Revised

assays

Li (mg/L)

Sample ID

Revised

assays

Li (mg/L) 1431001* NSS 1431044* 100 1431089 40 1431133 90 1431179 100 1431002* 70 1431045* 90 1431090 60 1431134 90 1431180 110 1431003* NSS 1431046* 80 1431091 <10 1431135 40 1431181 100 1431004* 110 1431047* 80 1431092 10 1431136 110 1431182 100 1431005* 120 1431048* 60 1431093 <10 1431137 100 1431183 100 1431006* 90 1431049* 50 1431094 20 1431138 120 1431184 100 1431007* 100 1431050* 50 1431095 10 1431139 100 1431185 100 1431008* 60 1431051* 110 1431096 10 1431140 80 1431186 90 1431009* 90 1431052* 100 1431097 40 1431141 80 1431187 100 1431010* 10 1431053* 90 1431098 40 1431142 110 1431188 100 1431011* 90 1431054* 130 1431099 <10 1431143 110 1431189 90 1431012* 40 1431055 110 1431100 10 1431144 130 1431190 100 1431013* 90 1431056 160 1431101 150 1431145 110 1431191 110 1431014* 120 1431057 100 1431102 210 1431146 140 1431192 100 1431015* 90 1431058 90 1431103 140 1431147 60 1431193 110 1431016* 100 1431059 110 1431105 190 1431148 80 1431194 120 1431017* 20 1431060 90 1431106 130 1431149 80 1431195 140 1431018* 10 1431061 120 1431107 90 1431150 140 1431196 180 1431019* 10 1431062 90 1431108 140 1431151 120 1431197 240 1431020* NSS 1431063 30 1431109 110 1431152 130 1431198 260 1431021* <10 1431064 90 1431110 110 1431153 150 1431199 200 1431022* <10 1431065 110 1431111 120 1431154 180 1431200 150 1431023* 20 1431066 30 1431112 130 1431155 230 1431201 150 1431024* 40 1431067 110 1431113 160 1431156 190 1431202 130 1431025* 20 1431068 90 1431114 250 1431157 180 1431203 140 1431026* 60 1431069 60 1431115 210 1431158 120 1431204 110 1431027* 90 1431070 150 1431116 140 1431159 90 1431205 90 1431028* 70 1431071 70 1431117 100 1431163 110 1431206 120 1431029* 70 1431072 90 1431118 90 1431164 100 1431207 120 1431030* 80 1431073 70 1431119 100 1431165 110 1431208 300 1431031* 70 1431074 100 1431120 90 1431166 110 1431209 290 1431032* 70 1431075 120 1431121 30 1431167 120 1431210 180 1431033* 40 1431076 90 1431122 60 1431168 140 1431211 150 1431034* 10 1431077 90 1431123 70 1431169 130 1431212 150 1431035* 30 1431078 100 1431124 70 1431170 110 1431213 160 1431036* 60 1431079 100 1431125 80 1431171 120 1431214 190 1431037* 70 1431080 100 1431126 110 1431172 120 1431215 200 1431038* 70 1431081 120 1431127 100 1431173 130 1431216 220 1431039* 80 1431082 110 1431128 100 1431174 110 1431217 210 1431040* 90 1431083 100 1431129 100 1431175 130 1431218 180 1431041* 90 1431084 90 1431130 90 1431176 120 1431219 160 1431042* 100 1431085 60 1431131 80 1431177 160 1431220 140 1431043* 90 1431086 80 1431132 90 1431178 120 * denotes samples that were previously reported, NNS denotes non-sufficient sample

For more information, please visit our website at www.americanlithiumcorp.com.

ABOUT American Lithium Corp.

American Lithium Corp. is actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium deposits within mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. American Lithium holds options to acquire Nevada lithium brine claims totaling 22,332 acres (9,038 ha), including 18,552 contiguous acres (7,508 ha) in Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County; 2,240 acre (907 ha) San Emidio Project in Washoe County; and the 1,540 acre (623 ha) Clayton-Valley-1 Project. The Company's Fish Lake Valley lithium brine properties are located approximately 38 kilometers from Albemarle's Silver Peak, the largest lithium operation in the U.S. American Lithium is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "Li". For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.americanlithiumcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board, American Lithium Corp.

Michael Kobler, Interim Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.