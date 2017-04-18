American Lithium 162 Assays for Near Surface Brine Samples and Sonic Core Samples, North Playa Fish Lake Valley

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - American Lithium Corp. (TSX VENTURE:LI)(OTCQB:LIACF)(FRANKFURT:5LA)(WKN:A2AHEL) ("American Lithium"; or, the "Company") is pleased to announce brine sample assay results from near surface auger sampling and brine and sediment samples for shallow sonic drilling on the North Playa, Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.
Results from the final 162 near surface brine samples are presented below. Results from the ALS assays of the complete sample set range from trace to 300 mg/l, (see Table 3 at the end of the press release). The lowest concentrations encountered lie along the Southeastern bounds of the sampling area and are interpreted to represent a delineation in structural compartments following structural trends in Fish Lake Valley. The highest grouping of assay values, 55 samples from the center of the North Playa, contains concentrations averaging 160 mg/L and a range of 100 ml/L to 300 mg/L. These results are congruent with the expectation that the lithium brines should have the highest concentrations in the playa center (see sample map below).
To view Figure 1 - All Brine sample location (old and new) and grade range, drill hole locations as stars, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Figure1_1091946.jpg
"Highs of 300mg/L Li in near surface brine samples and 452 ppm Li in near surface sediments validate the North Playa as a strong exploration target for economic lithium resources," comments Interim CEO Michael Kobler. "American Lithium looks forward to drill in the North Playa in 2017as soon as surface conditions permit."
Sediment samples collected from the 2016 sonic drilling intersected high near-collar concentrations; BH13B showing an average grade of water soluble Lithium of 276 ppm Li over the upper 10' (including 5' of 452 ppm Li from 0-5' and 5' of 101.5 ppm Li from 5-10'), and L16-24 averaging 101 ppm Li, (including 5' of 153.5 ppm Li from 0-5' and 5' of 48.9 ppm Li from 5-10'). Additional investigation of sediments is planned for future exploration programs.
Table #1, Sonic drill hole, downhole sediment samples
|Sample ID
|Hole ID
|Depth
From-To
(ft)
|Li
(ppm)
|Sample ID
|Hole
ID
|Depth
From-To
(ft)
|Li
(ppm)
|1430949
|13B
|0-5
|452
|1430953
|24
|0-5
|153.5
|1430950
|13B
|5-10
|101.5
|1430954
|24
|5-10
|49.8
|1430951
|13B
|10-15
|22.8
|1430955
|24
|10-15
|8.15
|1430952
|13B
|15-20
|10.5
|1430956
|24
|15-20
|5.66
Early conceptual modeling (Garrett, DE) and investigation by Oldow suggest deep brine aquifers are structurally controlled and conductivity to the shallow aquifer is facilitated by structural conduits. Discrete hydrosleeve samples were collected at regular intervals from 37 feet to completed depth of the 2016 sonic boreholes. Samples were re-assayed following the inconsistent laboratory observed from the Shallow Sampling Program. Results indicate that the aquifers intersected in these locations are not directly linked to the structures responsible for lithium transport to the near surface aquifer. However, the increase in sodium near the cutoff depth of Hole # 13A is a strong vector for deeper brine enrichment and requires a deeper drilling program.
Table #2 Down hole Hydrosleeve samples
|Hole
|Sample
Number
|Depth
(ft)
|Li
(mg/L)
|Na
(mg/L)
|Hole
|Sample
number
|Depth
(ft)
|Li
(mg/L)
|Na (mg/L)
|N-16-5
|1430901
|37
|<10
|200
|13A
|1430918
|413
|10
|900
|N-16-5
|1430902
|123
|<10
|100
|13A
|1430919
|457
|10
|900
|N-16-5
|1430903
|161
|<10
|100
|13A
|1430920
|457
|10
|900
|N-16-5
|1430904
|195
|<10
|100
|13A
|1430922
|497
|10
|4500
|N-16-5
|1430905
|245
|10
|100
|24
|1430927
|43
|<10
|800
|N-16-5
|1430906
|297
|<10
|100
|24
|1430929
|87
|<10
|600
|N-16-5
|1430907
|338
|10
|100
|24
|1430931
|127
|<10
|200
|N-16-5
|1430908
|368
|<10
|100
|24
|1430933
|177
|<10
|300
|13A
|1430909
|37
|10
|1100
|24
|1430935
|237
|<10
|300
|13A
|1430910
|83
|10
|1300
|24
|1430937
|277
|<10
|200
|13A
|1430911
|127
|10
|1100
|24
|1430939
|318
|<10
|200
|13A
|1430913
|213
|10
|1100
|24
|1430940
|318
|<10
|200
|13A
|1430914
|257
|10
|1000
|24
|1430941
|358
|<10
|200
|13A
|1430915
|297
|10
|900
|24
|1430943
|408
|<10
|200
|13A
|1430916
|337
|10
|900
|24
|1430945
|448
|<10
|200
|13A
|1430917
|377
|10
|900
|24
|1430947
|498
|<10
|200
Future drilling and sampling are planned to test the conceptual model, enhance understanding of the controls to Fish Lake Valley's brine hosted lithium, as well as a more comprehensive investigation of lithium bearing sediments and their economic potential.
Near surface brine samples for the first 25 samples were collected by using a conventional hand held auger to sample sub surface brines at a depth of 78" (2m), The brine was sampled at the bottom of the auger hole and then separated from residual clays before being sent for analysis. For the subsequent near surface brine sampling program the Company developed a new methodology for sampling. Instead of an auger system, a four-inch diameter pipe is driven into the ground to a depth of approximately 55" (1.4m) and then pulled out of the hole. A 2.5" (6.3cm) perforated pvc pipe is placed in the hole to keep it open while clay solids settle to the bottom of the hole. The brine is then sampled just above the settled material at the bottom of the hole. The change in sampling method was driven by the difficulty of operating an auger in wet playa clays. Both processes return a similar near surface brine sample.
Hydrosleeve samples were gather by dropping a closed plastic sleeve down through the collar of the Sonic drill barrel into the open hole below. When the sleeve reached the target depth, it was pulled back up. The upward motion opened the check valve at the mouth of the sleeve which filled with liquid from that depth of the hole. Once it is filled the check valve closes and seals the sample. On surface the sample was poured out into a container to decant some of the suspended solids and then placed in a sample bottle to be sent to the assay laboratory.
Sonic borings were continually logged at the drill rig by the site geologist to classify sediments and identify stratigraphy. Down hole sediment samples were taken as splits from soft sediments retrieved in the sonic drilling process a representative portion was saved from reference.
The QP requested blank material (tap water or barren clays) to be inserted on a 5% basis as were duplicate samples. This protocol was not implemented by the site geologist and this error was not discovered until the end of the short program. It is not expected that either of these two actions would have identified the flawed assays any earlier than was done. Neither the Company nor the QP are aware of Lithium standard material for brines that would have been available for insertion into the samples stream at the time of the program. Insertion of independent standard material would have revealed the assay problems earlier in the process. The absence of certified standards is not unreasonable in an early stage exploration program. The Company is currently working on obtaining relevant certified lithium standard materials for future programs.
Two samples were collected in the field at each location by independent third party contractors, both were clearly labeled, stored in a secure climate controlled facility and then one was shipped by courier to Reno, Nevada where the samples were submitted to either Florin or subsequently to ALS facilities. Excepting the previously discussed "flawed assays," the reported assays in this press release were processed at the ALS Minerals Laboratory in Reno Nevada and analyzed at the ALS facility in Vancouver BC. The lithium brine samples were collected, diluted and analyzed directly by inductively coupled plasma - atomic emission spectrometry (ICP-AES). Down hole sediment samples were dissolved with a de-ionized water leach, and analyzed directly by inductively coupled plasma - atomic emission spectrometry (ICP-AES).
Michael Collins, P.Geo. is the Company's designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, he is independent of the company, and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
Table #4 All near surface brine sample results
|
Sample ID
|Revised
assays
Li (mg/L)
|
Sample ID
|Revised
assays
Li (mg/L)
|
Sample ID
|Revised
assays
Li (mg/L)
|
Sample ID
|Revised
assays
Li (mg/L)
|
Sample ID
|Revised
assays
Li (mg/L)
|1431001*
|NSS
|1431044*
|100
|1431089
|40
|1431133
|90
|1431179
|100
|1431002*
|70
|1431045*
|90
|1431090
|60
|1431134
|90
|1431180
|110
|1431003*
|NSS
|1431046*
|80
|1431091
|<10
|1431135
|40
|1431181
|100
|1431004*
|110
|1431047*
|80
|1431092
|10
|1431136
|110
|1431182
|100
|1431005*
|120
|1431048*
|60
|1431093
|<10
|1431137
|100
|1431183
|100
|1431006*
|90
|1431049*
|50
|1431094
|20
|1431138
|120
|1431184
|100
|1431007*
|100
|1431050*
|50
|1431095
|10
|1431139
|100
|1431185
|100
|1431008*
|60
|1431051*
|110
|1431096
|10
|1431140
|80
|1431186
|90
|1431009*
|90
|1431052*
|100
|1431097
|40
|1431141
|80
|1431187
|100
|1431010*
|10
|1431053*
|90
|1431098
|40
|1431142
|110
|1431188
|100
|1431011*
|90
|1431054*
|130
|1431099
|<10
|1431143
|110
|1431189
|90
|1431012*
|40
|1431055
|110
|1431100
|10
|1431144
|130
|1431190
|100
|1431013*
|90
|1431056
|160
|1431101
|150
|1431145
|110
|1431191
|110
|1431014*
|120
|1431057
|100
|1431102
|210
|1431146
|140
|1431192
|100
|1431015*
|90
|1431058
|90
|1431103
|140
|1431147
|60
|1431193
|110
|1431016*
|100
|1431059
|110
|1431105
|190
|1431148
|80
|1431194
|120
|1431017*
|20
|1431060
|90
|1431106
|130
|1431149
|80
|1431195
|140
|1431018*
|10
|1431061
|120
|1431107
|90
|1431150
|140
|1431196
|180
|1431019*
|10
|1431062
|90
|1431108
|140
|1431151
|120
|1431197
|240
|1431020*
|NSS
|1431063
|30
|1431109
|110
|1431152
|130
|1431198
|260
|1431021*
|<10
|1431064
|90
|1431110
|110
|1431153
|150
|1431199
|200
|1431022*
|<10
|1431065
|110
|1431111
|120
|1431154
|180
|1431200
|150
|1431023*
|20
|1431066
|30
|1431112
|130
|1431155
|230
|1431201
|150
|1431024*
|40
|1431067
|110
|1431113
|160
|1431156
|190
|1431202
|130
|1431025*
|20
|1431068
|90
|1431114
|250
|1431157
|180
|1431203
|140
|1431026*
|60
|1431069
|60
|1431115
|210
|1431158
|120
|1431204
|110
|1431027*
|90
|1431070
|150
|1431116
|140
|1431159
|90
|1431205
|90
|1431028*
|70
|1431071
|70
|1431117
|100
|1431163
|110
|1431206
|120
|1431029*
|70
|1431072
|90
|1431118
|90
|1431164
|100
|1431207
|120
|1431030*
|80
|1431073
|70
|1431119
|100
|1431165
|110
|1431208
|300
|1431031*
|70
|1431074
|100
|1431120
|90
|1431166
|110
|1431209
|290
|1431032*
|70
|1431075
|120
|1431121
|30
|1431167
|120
|1431210
|180
|1431033*
|40
|1431076
|90
|1431122
|60
|1431168
|140
|1431211
|150
|1431034*
|10
|1431077
|90
|1431123
|70
|1431169
|130
|1431212
|150
|1431035*
|30
|1431078
|100
|1431124
|70
|1431170
|110
|1431213
|160
|1431036*
|60
|1431079
|100
|1431125
|80
|1431171
|120
|1431214
|190
|1431037*
|70
|1431080
|100
|1431126
|110
|1431172
|120
|1431215
|200
|1431038*
|70
|1431081
|120
|1431127
|100
|1431173
|130
|1431216
|220
|1431039*
|80
|1431082
|110
|1431128
|100
|1431174
|110
|1431217
|210
|1431040*
|90
|1431083
|100
|1431129
|100
|1431175
|130
|1431218
|180
|1431041*
|90
|1431084
|90
|1431130
|90
|1431176
|120
|1431219
|160
|1431042*
|100
|1431085
|60
|1431131
|80
|1431177
|160
|1431220
|140
|1431043*
|90
|1431086
|80
|1431132
|90
|1431178
|120
|
|
|* denotes samples that were previously reported, NNS denotes non-sufficient sample
For more information, please visit our website at www.americanlithiumcorp.com.
ABOUT American Lithium Corp.
American Lithium Corp. is actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium deposits within mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. American Lithium holds options to acquire Nevada lithium brine claims totaling 22,332 acres (9,038 ha), including 18,552 contiguous acres (7,508 ha) in Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County; 2,240 acre (907 ha) San Emidio Project in Washoe County; and the 1,540 acre (623 ha) Clayton-Valley-1 Project. The Company's Fish Lake Valley lithium brine properties are located approximately 38 kilometers from Albemarle's Silver Peak, the largest lithium operation in the U.S. American Lithium is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "Li". For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.americanlithiumcorp.com.
On behalf of the Board, American Lithium Corp.
Michael Kobler, Interim Chief Executive Officer
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.