American National Bankshares Inc. Reports First Quarter 2017 Earnings

DANVILLE, VA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) -

Q1 2017 net income of $4.1 million

Diluted EPS $0.47 for Q1 2017

Net interest margin of 3.44% for Q1 2017

Average shareholders' equity for Q1 of $203.5 million is 11.97% of average assets

Loan growth for Q1 2017 of $55.1 million or 4.7%

American National Bankshares Inc. ("American National") ( NASDAQ : AMNB), parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company, today announced net income for the first quarter of 2017 of $4,063,000 compared to $4,128,000 for the first quarter of 2016, a $65,000 or 1.6% decrease. Basic and diluted net income per common share was $0.47 for the first quarter of 2017 compared to $0.48 for the 2016 quarter. Net income for the first quarter of 2017 produced a return on average assets of 0.96%, a return on average equity of 7.99%, and a return on average tangible equity of 10.56%.

Financial Performance and Overview

Jeffrey V. Haley, President and Chief Executive Officer, reported, "This past year, from March 2016 to March 2017, our loan portfolio had growth of $185.4 million (17.9%). During the first quarter of 2017, our loan portfolio grew $55.1 million (4.7%).

"Our primary funding source for loans is deposits, especially core deposits. During the past year, from March 2016 to March 2017, our deposits grew $123.7 million (9.6%). During the first quarter of 2017, our deposits grew $45.5 million (3.3%).

"We're very encouraged by the increasing level of business activity in the bank. In September 2016, we announced our plans to enter two new markets - Roanoke, Virginia, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Our strategy was hiring top-notch bankers within those communities. These efforts have paid large dividends, while increasing expenses for the quarter, and have provided significant balance sheet growth, loans and deposits, for American National.

"On the earnings side, our net income for the first quarter of 2017 was $4,063,000, down slightly from $4,128,000 in the first quarter of 2016, a decrease of $65,000 or 1.6%.

"Net interest income was up by $550,000 (4.4%) in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016, driven primarily by growth in earning assets.

"Provision for loan losses was up $250,000 in the first quarter of 2017, compared to the first quarter of 2016. The need for additional provision expense was directly related to strong loan growth.

"Noninterest income was down slightly from the prior year quarter, mainly related to lower levels of securities gains and Small Business Investment Corporation ("SBIC") income, which was offset by an increase in mortgage banking income.

"Noninterest expense increased in the 2017 quarter by $523,000 (5.3%). The higher level of expense related mostly to our entry into two new markets in the fourth quarter of 2016."

Haley concluded, "2017 is off to an outstanding start. We are pleased with our balance sheet growth on both the asset and liability side. We acknowledge that rising interest rates and market forces together will likely put continued pressure on our net interest margin going forward. Since the election last year, stock prices for banks, ours included, have been remarkably buoyant. In the near term, preliminary indications are there may be an easing of the regulatory overload that has impaired our industry's ability to grow and generate optimum returns for our shareholders. American National is optimistic about the future of community banking."

Capital

American National's capital ratios remain strong and exceed all regulatory requirements.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, average shareholders' equity was 11.97% of average assets, compared to 12.86% for the quarter ended March 31, 2016.

Book value per common share was $23.64 at March 31, 2017, compared to $23.27 at March 31, 2016.

Tangible book value per common share was $18.38 at March 31, 2017, compared to $17.90 at March 31, 2016.

Credit Quality Measurements

Non-performing assets ($1,061,000 of 90 day past due loans, $2,428,000 of non-accrual loans and $1,664,000 of other real estate owned) represented 0.30% of total assets at March 31, 2017, compared to 0.43% at March 31, 2016.

Annualized net charge offs to average loans were zero basis points (0.00%) for the 2017 first quarter, compared to a one basis point (0.01%) net recovery for the same quarter in 2016.

Other real estate owned was $1,664,000 at March 31, 2017, compared to $1,493,000 at March 31, 2016, an increase of $171,000 or 11.4%.

Acquisition related financial impact

The purchase accounting adjustments related to our two most recent acquisitions have had and continue to have a positive impact on net interest income and income before income tax for American National. The impact of the adjustments for the quarters reported is summarized below (dollars in thousands):

Increases to: March 31, 2017 March 31, 2016 Net Interest Income $ 434 $ 1,001 Income Before Income Taxes $ 268 $ 713

Net Interest Income

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses increased to $13,134,000 in the first quarter of 2017 from $12,584,000 in the first quarter of 2016, an increase of $550,000 or 4.4%.

For the 2017 quarter, the net interest margin was 3.44% compared to 3.67% for the same quarter in 2016, a decrease of 23 basis points or 6.3%. The decline was mostly driven by lower yield levels on earning assets and reduced accretion income.

For the 2017 quarter, the net interest margin was 3.44% compared to 3.45% for the fourth quarter of 2016, a decrease of one basis point.

Provision for Loan Losses and Allowance for Loan Losses

Provision expense for the first quarter of 2017 was $300,000 compared to $50,000 for the first quarter of 2016, an increase of $250,000.

There was significant growth in the loans outstanding in the first quarter 2017, a net of $55.1 million or 4.7%. The additional provision resulted principally from increased loan volume. It was somewhat mitigated by continued strong asset quality metrics.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.07% at March 31, 2017 compared to 1.23% at March 31, 2016.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $3,271,000 in the first quarter of 2017, compared with $3,297,000 in the first quarter of 2016, a decrease of $26,000 or 0.8%.

Mortgage banking income increased $237,000 (81.2%) over the first quarter of 2016, driven by volume.

Securities gains decreased $107,000. Securities sales are used as needed for liquidity purposes

SBIC income decreased $140,000. This is a volatile revenue source.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $10,441,000 in the first quarter of 2017, compared to $9,918,000 in the first quarter of 2016, an increase of $523,000 or 5.3%. The major factor affecting expense was salaries, which increased $584,000 (13.9%), largely related to the new hires in Roanoke and Winston Salem. Total bank wide full-time equivalent employees were 326 for the first quarter of 2017, compared to 301 for the first quarter of 2016.

Income taxes for the first quarter of 2017 were favorably impacted by a change in accounting for employee stock compensation. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 28%, compared to 30% for the same quarter of 2016.

About American National

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $1.7 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 27 banking offices and two loan production offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $812 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division. Additional information about the company and the bank is available on the bank's website at www.amnb.com.

Shares of American National are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "AMNB."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Certain of the statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. The statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by American National and are factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: changes in interest rates; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; significant changes in the economic scenario; significant changes in regulatory requirements; significant changes in securities markets; changes in technology and information security; and changes regarding acquisitions and dispositions. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language in American National's most recent Form 10-K report and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

American National Bankshares Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Unaudited March 31 ASSETS 2017 2016 Cash and due from banks $ 27,418 $ 26,345 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 67,372 61,186 Securities available for sale, at fair value 292,567 356,998 Restricted stock, at cost 5,492 5,355 Loans held for sale 1,872 785 Loans 1,219,958 1,034,564 Less allowance for loan losses (13,108 ) (12,675 ) Net Loans 1,206,850 1,021,889 Premises and equipment, net 25,658 23,241 Other real estate owned, net 1,664 1,493 Goodwill 43,872 43,872 Core deposit intangibles, net 1,554 2,395 Bank owned life insurance 18,270 17,773 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 23,216 21,222 Total assets $ 1,715,805 $ 1,582,554 Liabilities Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing $ 381,247 $ 321,599 Demand deposits -- interest-bearing 222,356 231,970 Money market deposits 314,495 218,543 Savings deposits 126,774 119,286 Time deposits 371,232 401,033 Total deposits 1,416,104 1,292,431 Customer repurchase agreements 47,776 42,184 Long-term borrowings 9,985 9,963 Junior subordinated debt 27,749 27,648 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 9,950 9,885 Total liabilities 1,511,564 1,382,111 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $5 par, 2,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

-

- Common stock, $1 par, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 8,638,744 shares outstanding at March 31, 2017 and 8,612,658 shares outstanding at March 31, 2016 and



8,591



8,575 Capital in excess of par value 75,445 74,744 Retained earnings 121,590 113,628 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (1,385 ) 3,496 Total shareholders' equity 204,241 200,443 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,715,805 $ 1,582,554

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31 2017 2016 Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 12,704 $ 12,115 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,154 1,084 Tax-exempt 635 823 Dividends 79 91 Other interest income 109 58 Total interest and dividend income 14,681 14,171 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 1,200 1,297 Interest on short-term borrowings 28 1 Interest on long-term borrowings 80 81 Interest on junior subordinated debt 239 208 Total interest expense 1,547 1,587 Net Interest Income 13,134 12,584 Provision for loan losses 300 50 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

12,834

12,534 Noninterest Income: Trust fees 912 930 Service charges on deposit accounts 484 492 Other fees and commissions 712 672 Mortgage banking income 529 292 Securities gains, net 259 366 Brokerage fees 192 204 Income from Small Business Investment Companies 26 166 Other 157 175 Total noninterest income 3,271 3,297 Noninterest Expense: Salaries 4,799 4,215 Employee benefits 1,183 1,114 Occupancy and equipment 1,068 1,099 FDIC assessment 129 188 Bank franchise tax 256 256 Core deposit intangible amortization 165 288 Data processing 487 444 Software 279 297 Other real estate owned, net 43 104 Other 2,032 1,913 Total noninterest expense 10,441 9,918 Income Before Income Taxes 5,664 5,913 Income Taxes 1,601 1,785 Net Income $ 4,063 $ 4,128 Net Income Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.48 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.48 Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 8,633,219 8,611,840 Diluted 8,651,139 8,617,008

American National Bankshares Inc. Financial Highlights (In thousands, except share, ratio and nonfinancial data, unaudited) 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 1st Qtr YTD YTD 2017 2016 2016 2017 2016 EARNINGS Interest income $ 14,681 $ 14,167 $ 14,171 $ 14,681 $ 14,171 Interest expense 1,547 1,521 1,587 1,547 1,587 Net interest income 13,134 12,646 12,584 13,134 12,584 Provision for loan losses 300 50 50 300 50 Noninterest income 3,271 3,721 3,297 3,271 3,297 Noninterest expense 10,441 10,360 9,918 10,441 9,918 Income taxes 1,601 1,835 1,785 1,601 1,785 Net income 4,063 4,122 4,128 4,063 4,128 PER COMMON SHARE Income per share - basic $ 0.47 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.47 $ 0.48 Income per share - diluted 0.47 0.48 0.48 0.47 0.48 Cash dividends paid 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.24 Book value per share 23.64 23.37 23.27 23.64 23.27 Book value per share - tangible (a) 18.38 18.08 17.90 18.38 17.90 Closing market price 37.25 34.80 25.33 37.25 25.33 FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 0.96 % 1.00 % 1.06 % 0.96 % 1.06 % Return on average equity 7.99 8.10 8.28 7.99 8.28 Return on average tangible equity (b) 10.56 10.73 11.27 10.56 11.27 Average equity to average assets 11.97 12.39 12.86 11.97 12.86 Tangible equity to tangible assets (a) 9.51 9.54 10.04 9.51 10.04 Net interest margin, taxable equivalent 3.44 3.45 3.67 3.44 3.67 Efficiency ratio (c) 62.97 62.32 61.36 62.97 61.36 Effective tax rate 28.27 30.80 30.19 28.27 30.19 PERIOD-END BALANCES Securities $ 298,059 $ 352,726 $ 362,353 $ 298,059 $ 362,353 Loans held for sale 1,872 5,996 785 1,872 785 Loans, net of unearned income 1,219,958 1,164,821 1,034,564 1,219,958 1,034,564 Goodwill and other intangibles 45,426 45,591 46,267 45,426 46,267 Assets 1,715,805 1,678,638 1,582,554 1,715,805 1,582,554 Assets - tangible (a) 1,670,379 1,633,047 1,536,287 1,670,379 1,536,287 Deposits 1,416,104 1,370,640 1,292,431 1,416,104 1,292,431 Customer repurchase agreements 47,776 39,166 42,184 47,776 42,184 Other short-term borrowings - 20,000 - - - Long-term borrowings 37,734 37,704 37,611 37,734 37,611 Shareholders' equity 204,241 201,380 200,443 204,241 200,443 Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 158,815 155,789 154,176 158,815 154,176 AVERAGE BALANCES Securities (d) $ 324,588 $ 345,035 $ 347,290 $ 324,588 $ 347,290 Loans held for sale 2,414 4,758 2,055 2,414 2,055 Loans, net of unearned income 1,195,560 1,110,524 1,016,696 1,195,560 1,016,696 Interest-earning assets 1,574,460 1,515,597 1,424,808 1,574,460 1,424,808 Goodwill and other intangibles 45,517 45,693 46,441 45,517 46,441 Assets 1,699,730 1,643,250 1,551,124 1,699,730 1,551,124 Assets - tangible (a) 1,654,213 1,597,557 1,504,683 1,654,213 1,504,683 Interest-bearing deposits 1,021,110 986,622 950,271 1,021,110 950,271 Deposits 1,392,117 1,345,743 1,260,534 1,392,117 1,260,534 Customer repurchase agreements 45,106 45,281 44,412 45,106 44,412 Other short-term borrowings 11,833 1,087 - 11,833 - Long-term borrowings 37,717 37,686 37,593 37,717 37,593 Shareholders' equity 203,459 203,603 199,525 203,459 199,525 Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 157,942 157,910 153,084 157,942 153,084

American National Bankshares Inc. Financial Highlights (In thousands, except share, ratio and nonfinancial data, unaudited) 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 1st Qtr YTD YTD 2017 2016 2016 2017 2016 CAPITAL Average shares outstanding - basic 8,633,219 8,615,700 8,611,840 8,633,219 8,611,840 Average shares outstanding - diluted 8,651,139 8,629,777 8,617,008 8,651,139 8,617,008 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Beginning balance $ 12,801 $ 12,757 $ 12,601 $ 12,801 $ 12,601 Provision for loan losses 300 50 50 300 50 Charge-offs (49 ) (81 ) (40 ) (49 ) (40 ) Recoveries 56 75 64 56 64 Ending balance $ 13,108 $ 12,801 $ 12,675 $ 13,108 $ 12,675 LOANS Construction and land development $ 130,691 $ 114,258 $ 82,711 $ 130,691 $ 82,711 Commercial real estate 538,069 510,960 424,538 538,069 424,538 Residential real estate 216,035 215,104 225,737 216,035 225,737 Home equity 110,844 110,751 100,019 110,844 100,019 Commercial and industrial 219,455 208,717 196,110 219,455 196,110 Consumer 4,864 5,031 5,449 4,864 5,449 Total $ 1,219,958 $ 1,164,821 $ 1,034,564 $ 1,219,958 $ 1,034,564 NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END Nonperforming loans: 90 days past due and accruing $ 1,061 $ 587 $ 371 $ 1,061 $ 371 Nonaccrual 2,428 2,965 4,905 2,428 4,905 Other real estate owned 1,664 1,328 1,493 1,664 1,493 Nonperforming assets $ 5,153 $ 4,880 $ 6,769 $ 5,153 $ 6,769 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.07 % 1.10 % 1.23 % 1.07 % 1.23 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 375.70 360.39 240.24 375.70 240.24 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.30 0.29 0.43 0.30 0.43 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.29 0.30 0.51 0.29 0.51 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00 0.00 (0.01 ) 0.00 (0.01 ) OTHER DATA Fiduciary assets at period-end (e) (f) $ 519,901 $ 498,767 $ 491,257 $ 519,901 $ 491,257 Retail brokerage assets at period-end (e) (f) $ 292,505 $ 282,454 $ 268,542 $ 292,505 $ 268,542 Number full-time equivalent employees (g) 326 320 301 326 301 Number of full service offices 27 26 25 27 25 Number of loan production offices 2 2 2 2 2 Number of ATM's 34 34 33 34 33

Notes: (a) - Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. (b) - Excludes amortization expense, net of tax, of intangible assets.

(c) - The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense excluding gains or losses on the sale of OREO by net interest income including tax equivalent income on nontaxable loans and securities and noninterest income and excluding (i) gains or losses on securities and (ii) gains or losses on sale of premises and equipment. (d) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses. (e) - Market value. (f) - Assets are not owned by the Company and are not reflected in the consolidated balance sheet. (g) - Average for quarter.