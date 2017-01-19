American National Bankshares Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings

DANVILLE, VA--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) -

2016 Loan growth $159 million or 15.8%

Roanoke and Winston-Salem operations begin

Q4 2016 net income of $4.1 million

Net interest margin of 3.45% for Q4 2016

Average shareholders' equity for Q4 of $203.6 million is 12.39% of average assets

American National Bankshares Inc. ("American National") ( NASDAQ : AMNB), parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company, today announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2016 of $4,122,000 compared to $4,607,000 for the fourth quarter of 2015, a $485,000 or 10.5% decrease. Basic and diluted net income per common share was $0.48 for the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to $0.53 for 2015. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2016 produced a return on average assets of 1.00%, a return on average equity of 8.10%, and a return on average tangible equity of 10.73%.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $16,301,000 compared to $15,039,000 for 2015, a $1,262,000 or 8.4% increase. Basic and diluted net income per common share was $1.89 for the 2016 period compared to $1.73 for the 2015 period.

Financial Performance and Overview

Jeffrey V. Haley, President and Chief Executive Officer, reported, "In 2016 we saw loan portfolio growth of $159 million or 15.8%. This increase was the result of vigorous and continuing business development activity and improvement in the local and regional economies. We are delighted to report that the growth was broad based.

"This organic growth has been developing for some time. In 2015, we had a very exciting year with the acquisition of Franklin Community Bank. In 2016, we decided to keep the momentum going, not by acquiring a bank, but by acquiring a team of exceptional bankers. Further, we elected to do this in not one, but two contiguous markets. In September 2016, we announced our de novo efforts in Roanoke, Virginia and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

"Early results for the de novo operations are very encouraging. Loan production and deposit production are ahead of expectations and represent a significant part of our organic growth. We expect continued strong growth for the next several quarters.

"Loans don't exist in isolation and deposit growth is equally critical to the health of our balance sheet. Overall deposits are up $108 million or 8.6% over the prior year. Our focus continues to be in developing more core deposit account relationships.

"Net income for 2016 was $16.3 million or $1.89 per diluted share, an increase of $1.3 million or 8.4%.

"A lot of factors impacted earnings in 2016, but the major drivers include the following:

"Provision for loan losses was $250,000 compared to $950,000 for the prior year, a $700,000 decrease.

"The net impact of the de novo operations at year end was $1.2 million to expense, mostly related to additional personnel.

"This was offset by a reduction in non-recurring merger related expense of $2.0 million recorded in 2015.

"American National has a long and enviable legacy of strong capital. We are working to deploy this capital more effectively and efficiently, while still maintaining that fundamental legacy strength. Over the past two years, we have had substantial organic balance sheet growth, the acquisition of Franklin, and the two de novo operations. We intend to continue making the best possible use of our capital to maximize shareholder return, while maintaining capital ratios that are well above regulatory requirements."

Haley concluded, "To put it succinctly, we had a really good year in 2016. We think our efforts in 2015 and 2016 have set us up for a very good 2017 and an outstanding 2018."

Capital

American National's capital ratios remain strong and exceed all regulatory requirements.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2016, average shareholders' equity was 12.39% of average assets, compared to 12.88% for the quarter ended December 31, 2015.

Book value per common share was $23.37 at December 31, 2016, compared to $22.95 at December 31, 2015.

Tangible book value per common share was $18.08 at December 31, 2016, compared to $17.55 at December 31, 2015.

Credit Quality Measurements

Non-performing assets ($3,552,000 of non-performing loans and $1,328,000 of other real estate owned) represented 0.29% of total assets at December 31, 2016, compared to 0.48% at December 31, 2015.

Annualized net charge offs to average loans were zero basis points for the 2016 fourth quarter, compared to eleven basis points (0.11%) for the same quarter in 2015.

Other real estate owned was $1,328,000 at December 31, 2016, compared to $2,184,000 at December 31, 2015, a decrease of 856,000 or 39.2%.

Merger related financial impact

The acquisition adjustments related to our two recent mergers continue to have a positive impact on net interest income and income before income tax for American National. The impact of the adjustments is summarized below (dollars in thousands):

Acquisition related financial impact

For the quarter ended December 31, 2016 2015 Net interest income $ 427 $ 819 Income before Income taxes $ 252 $ 519 For the quarter ended December 31, 2016 2015 Net interest income $ 2,136 $ 3,322 Income before Income taxes $ 1,172 $ 2,121

Net Interest Income

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses increased to $12,646,000 in the fourth quarter of 2016 from $12,444,000 in the fourth quarter of 2015, an increase of $202,000 or 1.6%.

For the 2016 quarter, the net interest margin was 3.45% compared to 3.68% for the same quarter in 2015, a decrease of 0.23%. The decrease in net interest margin was driven by lower yields on earning assets and reduced levels of accretion income.

Provision for Loan Losses and Allowance for Loan Losses

Provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $50,000 compared to $250,000 for the fourth quarter of 2015, a decrease of $200,000.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.10% at December 31, 2016 compared to 1.25% at December 31, 2015. There was significant growth in the loans outstanding in the fourth quarter, a net of $81.6 million. The need for additional loan loss provision was mitigated by continued high asset quality, low charge offs, and improvement in various qualitative factors, notably economic, political and legal, used in the determination of the allowance.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $3,721,000 in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with $3,818,000 in the fourth quarter of 2015, a decrease of $97,000 or 2.5%. Trust fees showed a very small decrease of $10,000 (1.0%); revenue for this category is directly impacted by changes in the equity markets. Securities gains showed a $139,000 decrease from the fourth quarter of 2015. Secondary market mortgage income showed an increase of $211,000 (63.4%), related to higher mortgage volume.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $10,360,000 in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to $9,466,000 in the fourth quarter of 2015, an increase of $894,000 or 9.4%.

The major driver of this increase is the addition of 19 FTEs in Roanoke and Winston-Salem. Salaries expense for the quarter increased $776,000 or 19.8%, primarily related to the de novos.

About American National

American National Bankshares Inc. is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $1.7 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving southern and central Virginia and north central North Carolina with 26 banking offices and two loan production offices. American National Bank and Trust Company also manages an additional $781 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division. Additional information about the company and the bank is available on the bank's website at www.amnb.com.

Shares of American National are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "AMNB."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Certain of the statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. The statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by American National and are factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: changes in interest rates; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; significant changes in the economic scenario; significant changes in regulatory requirements; significant changes in securities markets; and changes regarding acquisitions and dispositions. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language in American National's most recent Form 10-K report and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

American National Bankshares Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Unaudited December 31 ASSETS 2016 2015 Cash and due from banks $ 20,268 $ 19,352 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 32,939 75,985 Federal funds sold - - Securities available for sale, at fair value 346,502 340,349 Restricted stock, at cost 6,224 5,312 Loans held for sale 5,996 3,266 Loans 1,164,821 1,005,525 Less allowance for loan losses (12,801 ) (12,601 ) Net Loans 1,152,020 992,924 Premises and equipment, net 25,439 23,567 Other real estate owned, net 1,328 2,184 Goodwill 43,872 43,872 Core deposit intangibles, net 1,719 2,683 Bank owned life insurance 18,163 17,658 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 24,168 20,447 Total assets $ 1,678,638 $ 1,547,599 Liabilities Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing $ 378,600 $ 322,442 Demand deposits -- interest-bearing 209,430 227,030 Money market deposits 283,035 200,495 Savings deposits 120,720 115,383 Time deposits 378,855 397,310 Total deposits 1,370,640 1,262,660 Short-term borrowings: Customer repurchase agreements 39,166 40,611 Other short-term borrowings 20,000 - Long-term borrowings 9,980 9,958 Junior subordinated debt 27,724 27,622 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 9,748 8,913 Total liabilities 1,477,258 1,349,764 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $5 par, 2,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

-

- Common stock, $1 par, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 8,618,051 shares outstanding at December 31, 2016 and 8,622,007 shares outstanding at December 31, 2015



8,578



8,605 Capital in excess of par value 75,076 75,375 Retained earnings 119,600 111,565 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (1,874 ) 2,290 Total shareholders' equity 201,380 197,835 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,678,638 $ 1,547,599

American National Bankshares Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Unaudited Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 12,182 $ 11,849 $ 47,971 $ 46,860 Interest on federal funds sold - - - 6 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,108 1,051 4,454 4,072 Tax-exempt 728 882 3,135 3,681 Dividends 76 88 334 346 Other interest income 73 81 276 204 Total interest and dividend income 14,167 13,951 56,170 55,169 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 1,201 1,228 5,103 4,811 Interest on short-term borrowings 4 2 10 9 Interest on long-term borrowings 82 81 325 324 Interest on junior subordinated debt 234 196 878 760 Total interest expense 1,521 1,507 6,316 5,904 Net Interest Income 12,646 12,444 49,854 49,265 Provision for loan losses 50 250 250 950 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 12,596 12,194 49,604 48,315 Noninterest Income: Trust fees 962 972 3,791 3,935 Service charges on deposit accounts 528 523 2,048 2,066 Other fees and commissions 689 590 2,680 2,377 Mortgage banking income 544 333 1,713 1,320 Securities gains, net 175 314 836 867 Brokerage fees 207 265 843 946 Income from Small Business Investment Companies 225 485 463 912 Other 391 336 1,131 864 Total noninterest income 3,721 3,818 13,505 13,287 Noninterest Expense: Salaries 4,696 3,920 17,568 16,554 Employee benefits 1,061 1,096 4,264 4,311 Occupancy and equipment 1,084 1,135 4,246 4,425 FDIC assessment 128 185 647 750 Bank franchise tax 226 223 995 898 Core deposit intangible amortization 175 300 964 1,201 Data processing 488 414 1,828 1,725 Software 271 308 1,143 1,158 Other real estate owned, net 22 39 336 99 Merger related expenses - 50 - 1,998 Other 2,209 1,796 7,810 7,424 Total noninterest expense 10,360 9,466 39,801 40,543 Income Before Income Taxes 5,957 6,546 23,308 21,059 Income Taxes 1,835 1,939 7,007 6,020 Net Income $ 4,122 $ 4,607 $ 16,301 $ 15,039 Net Income Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.53 $ 1.89 $ 1.73 Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.53 $ 1.89 $ 1.73 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 8,615,700 8,627,414 8,611,507 8,680,502 Diluted 8,629,777 8,633,778 8,621,241 8,688,450

American National Bankshares Inc. Financial Highlights (In thousands, except share, ratio and

nonfinancial data, unaudited) 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD YTD 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 EARNINGS Interest income $ 14,167 $ 14,063 $ 13,951 $ 56,170 $ 55,169 Interest expense 1,521 1,599 1,507 6,316 5,904 Net interest income 12,646 12,464 12,444 49,854 49,265 Provision for loan losses 50 100 250 250 950 Noninterest income 3,721 3,120 3,818 13,505 13,287 Noninterest expense 10,360 9,867 9,466 39,801 40,543 Income taxes 1,835 1,654 1,939 7,007 6,020 Net income 4,122 3,963 4,607 16,301 15,039 PER COMMON SHARE Income per share - basic $ 0.48 $ 0.46 $ 0.53 $ 1.89 $ 1.73 Income per share - diluted 0.48 0.46 0.53 1.89 1.73 Cash dividends paid 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.96 0.93 Book value per share 23.37 23.66 22.95 23.37 22.95 Book value per share - tangible (a) 18.08 18.34 17.55 18.08 17.55 Closing market price 34.80 27.95 25.61 34.80 25.61 FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 1.00 % 0.99 % 1.20 % 1.02 % 0.99 % Return on average equity 8.10 7.79 9.32 8.07 7.65 Return on average tangible equity (b) 10.73 10.41 12.77 10.85 10.62 Average equity to average assets 12.39 12.67 12.88 12.64 12.90 Tangible equity to tangible assets (a) 9.54 10.06 10.08 9.54 10.08 Net interest margin, taxable equivalent 3.45 3.50 3.68 3.52 3.69 Efficiency ratio (c) 62.32 61.25 57.52 61.47 63.81 Effective tax rate 30.80 29.45 29.62 30.06 28.59 PERIOD-END BALANCES Securities $ 352,726 $ 357,445 $ 345,661 $ 352,726 $ 345,661 Loans held for sale 5,996 4,776 3,266 5,996 3,266 Loans, net of unearned income 1,164,821 1,083,201 1,005,525 1,164,821 1,005,525 Goodwill and other intangibles 45,591 45,766 46,555 45,591 46,555 Assets 1,678,638 1,615,534 1,547,599 1,678,638 1,547,599 Assets - tangible (a) 1,633,047 1,569,768 1,501,044 1,633,047 1,501,044 Deposits 1,370,640 1,306,008 1,262,660 1,370,640 1,262,660 Customer repurchase agreements 39,166 44,090 40,611 39,166 40,611 Other short-term borrowings 20,000 15,000 - 20,000 - Long-term borrowings 37,704 37,672 37,580 37,704 37,580 Shareholders' equity 201,380 203,713 197,835 201,380 197,835 Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 155,789 157,947 151,280 155,789 151,280 AVERAGE BALANCES Securities (d) $ 345,035 $ 354,780 $ 344,025 $ 351,961 $ 349,116 Loans held for sale 4,758 3,761 3,446 3,171 2,531 Loans, net of unearned income 1,110,524 1,064,606 983,725 1,060,106 973,329 Interest-earning assets 1,515,597 1,477,208 1,405,645 1,470,648 1,391,486 Goodwill and other intangibles 45,693 45,872 47,193 46,037 47,575 Assets 1,643,250 1,605,387 1,534,247 1,598,149 1,523,766 Assets - tangible (a) 1,597,557 1,559,515 1,487,054 1,552,112 1,476,191 Interest-bearing deposits 986,622 973,431 931,223 970,728 934,716 Deposits 1,345,743 1,301,874 1,247,612 1,301,043 1,232,199 Customer repurchase agreements 45,281 50,013 42,524 46,832 48,105 Other short-term borrowings 1,087 1,521 - 656 14 Long-term borrowings 37,686 37,655 37,561 37,640 37,515 Shareholders' equity 203,603 203,451 197,658 202,074 196,518 Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 157,910 157,579 150,465 156,037 148,943

American National Bankshares Inc. Financial Highlights (In thousands, except share, ratio and

nonfinancial data, unaudited) 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD YTD 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 CAPITAL Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 8,615,700 8,608,323 8,627,414 8,611,507 8,680,502 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 8,629,777 8,618,335 8,633,778 8,621,241 8,688,450 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Beginning balance $ 12,757 $ 12,674 $ 12,611 $ 12,601 $ 12,427 Provision for loan losses 50 100 250 250 950 Charge-offs (81 ) (86 ) (317 ) (326 ) (1,200 ) Recoveries 75 69 57 276 424 Ending balance $ 12,801 $ 12,757 $ 12,601 $ 12,801 $ 12,601 LOANS Construction and land development $ 114,258 $ 91,688 $ 72,968 $ 114,258 $ 72,968 Commercial real estate 510,960 454,797 430,186 510,960 430,186 Residential real estate 215,104 218,632 220,434 215,104 220,434 Home equity 110,751 108,617 98,449 110,751 98,449 Commercial and industrial 208,717 204,184 177,481 208,717 177,481 Consumer 5,031 5,283 6,007 5,031 6,007 Total $ 1,164,821 $ 1,083,201 $ 1,005,525 $ 1,164,821 $ 1,005,525 NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END Nonperforming loans: 90 days past due and accruing $ 587 $ 320 $ 91 $ 587 $ 91 Nonaccrual 2,965 3,526 5,114 2,965 5,114 Other real estate owned 1,328 1,145 2,184 1,328 2,184 Nonperforming assets $ 4,880 $ 4,991 $ 7,389 $ 4,880 $ 7,389 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.10 % 1.18 % 1.25 % 1.10 % 1.25 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 360.39 331.70 242.09 360.39 242.09 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.29 0.31 0.48 0.29 0.48 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.30 0.36 0.52 0.30 0.52 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.00

0.01

0.11

0.00

0.08 OTHER DATA Fiduciary assets at period-end (e) (f) $ 498,767 $ 502,390 $ 491,681 $ 498,767 $ 491,681 Retail brokerage assets at period-end (e) (f) $ 282,454 $ 278,089 $ 257,546 $ 282,454 $ 257,546 Number full-time equivalent employees (g) 320 309 303 320 303 Number of full service offices 26 25 25 26 25 Number of loan production offices 2 2 2 2 2 Number of ATM's 33 33 33 33 33

Notes: (a) - Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. (b) - Excludes amortization expense, net of tax, of intangible assets. (c) - The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense excluding gains or losses on the sale of OREO by net interest income including tax equivalent income on nontaxable loans and securities and noninterest income and excluding (i) gains or losses on securities and (ii) gains or losses on sale of premises and equipment. (d) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses. (e) - Market value. (f) - Assets are not owned by the Company and are not reflected in the consolidated balance sheet. (g) - Average for quarter.

Net Interest Income Analysis For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 (in thousands, except rates) Unaudited Interest Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/Rate 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 Loans: Commercial $ 204,489 $ 166,771 $ 2,003 $ 1,506 3.90 % 3.58 % Real estate 905,721 814,502 10,143 10,245 4.48 5.03 Consumer 5,072 5,898 98 135 7.69 9.08 Total loans 1,115,282 987,171 12,244 11,886 4.39 4.81 Securities: Federal agencies & GSEs 96,134 88,255 423 364 1.76 1.65 Mortgage-backed & CMOs 79,643 62,652 400 352 2.01 2.25 State and municipal 152,518 176,148 1,311 1,613 3.44 3.66 Other 16,740 16,970 150 144 3.58 3.39 Total securities 345,035 344,025 2,284 2,473 2.65 2.88 Federal funds sold - - - - 0.00 0.00 Deposits in other banks 55,280 74,449 73 81 0.53 0.43 Total interest-earning assets 1,515,597 1,405,645 14,601 14,440 3.85 4.11 Non-earning assets 127,653 128,602 Total assets $ 1,643,250 $ 1,534,247 Deposits: Demand $ 204,910 $ 223,724 10 22 0.02 0.04 Money market 276,435 197,230 148 65 0.21 0.13 Savings 119,770 111,742 9 14 0.03 0.05 Time 385,507 398,527 1,034 1,127 1.07 1.12 Total deposits 986,622 931,223 1,201 1,228 0.48 0.52 Customer repurchase agreements 45,281 42,524 2 2 0.02 0.02 Other short-term borrowings 1,087 - 2 - 0.74 0.00 Long-term borrowings 37,686 37,561 316 277 3.35 2.95 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,070,676 1,011,308 1,521 1,507 0.57 0.59 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 359,121 316,389 Other liabilities 9,850 8,892 Shareholders' equity 203,603 197,658 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,643,250 $ 1,534,247 Interest rate spread 3.28 % 3.52 % Net interest margin 3.45 % 3.68 % Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) 13,080 12,933 Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment 434 489 Net interest income $ 12,646 $ 12,444