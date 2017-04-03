American National Executive Vice President Retires

DANVILLE, VA--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - American National Bankshares Inc. ("the Company") ( NASDAQ : AMNB) today announced the retirement of R. Helm Dobbins, Executive Vice President of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, American National Bank and Trust Company ("the Bank"), and Chief Credit Officer of the Bank, effective as of March 30, 2017. It was initially reported in the press release dated December 23, 2016 that his retirement date would be March 31, 2017.

Edward C. Martin, Executive Vice President of the Bank, has assumed the Chief Credit Officer position.

American National Bankshares Inc. is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $1.6 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Va., American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 25 banking offices and two loan production offices. American National Bank and Trust Company also manages an additional $780 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division. Additional information about the company and the bank is available on the bank's website at www.amnb.com.

