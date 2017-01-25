American Portfolios Chosen as One of the Best Companies to Work for in New York for Second Year in a Row

HOLBROOK, NY--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - For the second consecutive year, American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc. (APFS), a privately-held, independent broker/dealer that services financial advisors across the country, has been included among an elite group of top employers by being named one of the Best Companies to Work for in New York 2017 by the New York State Society for Human Resources Management (NYS-SHRM) and the Best Companies Group (BCG). The annual awards -- for which the ceremony will be held April 19, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. -- are part of a program that identifies, recognizes and honors the best places of employment in New York, whose practices benefit the state's businesses, economy and workforce.

After earning the distinction of being named the No. 1 Best Small/Mid-Size Company to Work for in New York State for 2016, AP is in the running for 2017. Vice President of Human Resources Lisa DiBella firmly believes the company's core values directly contributed to earning this recognition again. "Putting our employees first, and having them enjoy what they do at work, translates to providing great service for our clients," said DiBella. "In essence, it's a virtuous cycle -- great people and culture leads to great service and satisfied employees. We're very proud of our achievements, all of which we couldn't have done without the hard work and dedication of our valued employees and affiliated colleagues."

On Dec. 30, 2016, APFS was formally recognized among 70 New York businesses by the NYS-SHRM and the BCG in the category of small/medium-sized employers with 15 to 249 United States employees, in which the firm ranked No. 1 for 2016. This accomplishment goes hand-in-hand with the firm's notable achievement of having been named Broker/Dealer of the Year for 2015 and 2016 by Investment Advisor magazine.

The NYS-SHRM operates as an affiliate of the nation's SHRM, which is the world's largest association devoted to serving the needs of and advancing the interests of the human resources profession. The BCG is an independent firm that manages the Best Places to Work programs on state, regional and national levels worldwide. The process of selection consisted of two parts: a questionnaire completed by the employer, which detailed company policies, practices, benefits and demographics; and an employee engagement and satisfaction survey, which allowed employees to rate their employer on a variety of practices, culture and overall fulfilment. The BCG conducted, analyzed and evaluated the surveys to reveal the 70 best companies to work for in the state of New York for the following year.

APFS' 100-plus employees work collaboratively to service the business needs of 793 independent investment professionals and their affiliated assistants and support staff located in 363 branch offices throughout the United States. Employees are part of a corporate culture that embraces the tenets of the company's five-year roadmap for strategic growth, which is built on six equally important, interconnected strategic company perspectives -- People, Innovation, Process, Customer, Financial and Community -- and the foundation from which all planning and executions are derived.

At a time when many companies are reducing the amount of benefits and perks an employee receives, APFS takes a counter approach. Employees receive a robust benefits package, inclusive of health insurance, free life insurance, unprecedented 401(k) matching, stock options, bonus incentives, and performance and service awards. The firm is highly invested in the educational betterment of its employees, offering tuition reimbursement, free license testing, and unlimited training seminars and courses. The company also provides Six Sigma Yellow Belt training for employees -- project training associated with the Lean Six Sigma methodology, which helps staff members to firmly establish the "Voice of the Customer," resulting in the ability to exceed client needs and expectations. In addition, the company also recognizes the importance personal health and fitness has on overall well-being and productivity, offering employees a flexible work schedule, summer hours, appreciation events, health and wellness lunch and learns, massage sessions and private coaching sessions with a registered dietician.

APFS is also keenly engaged in taking part in socially responsible programs, such as its ongoing association with non-profit organizations like World T.E.A.M. Sports (WTS), which organizes athletic events for disabled and able-bodied citizens to achieve a common goal. Employees actively volunteer, coach and compete in WTS events, such as the annual Face of America Bike Ride, Coastal Team Challenge and Adventure Team Challenge.

About American Portfolios

Headquartered in Holbrook, N.Y., APFS is a full-service, independent broker/dealer and member firm of FINRA and SIPC, offering a complete range of financial services, including personal financial and retirement planning, securities trading, mutual funds, access to investment research, long-term care planning, insurance products and tax-free investing. Fee-based asset management is offered through its sister subsidiary, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., (APA), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Both entities, along with technology division American Outsources, LLC (AO) collectively reside under the legal entity American Portfolios Holdings, Inc. (APH). Full-service securities brokerage is available through a clearing firm relationship with Pershing, LLC, a BNY Mellon firm, the securities of which are held on a fully disclosed basis. The company currently serves 793 independent investment professionals located in 363 branch locations throughout the nation. It was named Broker-Dealer of the Year* (Division III) by Investment Advisor magazine in 2015 and 2016, as well as the No. 1 Best Small/Mid-Size Company to Work for in the state of New York for 2016 by the New York State Society for Human Resources Management (NYS-SHRM) and the Best Companies Group (BCG).

*Based on a poll of registered representatives conducted by Investment Advisor magazine. Broker/dealers rated highest by their representatives are awarded "Broker/Dealer (B/D) of the Year."