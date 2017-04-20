American Portfolios Financial Services Introduces FREE -- A New Blog Geared Toward Investment Professionals

HOLBROOK, NY--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc. (APFS), a privately-held, independent broker/dealer that services financial advisors nationwide, recently launched FREE -- a new blog that is designed specifically for its family of affiliated investment professionals and the financial services industry at large.

The FREE blog (blog.americanportfolios.com) was developed as an online version of the firm's eponymous internal print magazine. For 10 years, more than 200 commentary articles on practice management, the economy and the industry -- as well as more than 100 featured profiles and/or Q&As of affiliated colleagues, associated staff, business partners and end-clients -- have been written and published. With a circulation approximating 1,200 internal readers, the decision was made to offer FREE as a digitally-produced, public-facing interface with the same mission of reinforcing APFS' culture of independence and the exchange of ideas. By tapping into a wealth of knowledge and expertise from individuals and entities associated with the firm, the Web version of FREE is creating new opportunities for gainful interactions with an ever-expanding audience, positioning APFS as a thought leader in financial services.

"Much like its print counterpart, the Web version of FREE provides a visually and contextually pleasing user experience permeating AP's thought leadership community," says Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications Melissa Grappone. "With original content posted, FREE offers readers an oasis for thirst-quenching insights from the wealth of knowledge and experience at our disposal from our associated and affiliated contributors regarding the business, work/life balance and the future."

Both the Web and print publications' content is prepared, collected and reviewed by the editorial team in the marketing and corporate communications area of the firm. "In today's world, people consume information digitally more than they do in print," says Vice President of Marketing Strategy Kimberly A. Branch, CFP. "This exposure is helping us build better relationships within our existing advisor base, as well as connecting with new talent externally. To reach a wider demographic and attract a larger audience, our thought leaders are actively producing content that address the needs, challenges and interests of investment professionals."

FREE's subject matter is divided into intuitive, broad-based categories, including Practice Management (e.g., best practices, marketing), Peer-to-Peer Insight (advice and insight from fellow investment professionals), Markets and Investments (e.g., market commentary, product knowledge), Industry Trends (breaking developments within the financial services industry) and Work/Life Balance (solutions for harmonizing personal and business life, including health and wellness articles and short videos). With an easy-to-navigate interface, engaging graphics and a robust stream of content that is updated on a regular basis, FREE is geared to be a useful resource that readers will rely upon to support them in their financial practices -- and beyond.

