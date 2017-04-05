American Portfolios Financial Services Officially Launches its 2017 Connections Tour

HOLBROOK, NY--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc. (APFS), a privately-held, independent broker/dealer that services financial advisors nationwide, has officially launched its 2017 Connections Tour. On March 2, 2017, APFS held the first regional meeting in the Connections Tour lineup at its headquarters in Holbrook, N.Y. Attending affiliated colleagues, focus partners and home office staff members concluded that the tour's inaugural meeting was a great success.

APFS is poised to help its affiliated colleagues navigate available pathways to bring them further along in their practices. This mission ties to the 2017 Connections Tour theme, which centers on providing direction for each advisor's practice and charting its route to success. With regional meetings, advisory-specific seminars, practice management events, networking opportunities and another strong lineup of APFS' Webinar Series, the 2017 Connections Tour will be host to many gatherings that are specifically geared to advisors' wants and needs. "Understanding that one size doesn't fit all for independent advisors, we have designed the 2017 Connections Tour to focus on individual offices and specific Offices of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJs) so that we can bring our investment professionals the resources they need and be able to connect them with the right partners," says Vice President of Sales Kenneth Aulbach.

"2016 was a robust year for APFS," adds President of Sales and New Business Development Tim O'Grady. "Our new business development team marked a new way to interact with our advisors by spending most of last year reinforcing existing relationships and forging new ones. This interaction, including the feedback we received from the advisor community, proved extremely valuable; it gave us our direction for 2017. Ahead of us now is a new set of opportunities that we're looking forward to seeing come to fruition."

Ever mindful that investment professionals are being faced with the uncertainty of a changing business environment, APFS has been extremely diligent in balancing the tour's content in order to provide optimal guidance and direction for every advisor's needs -- whether they're making the switch from transactional to fee-based business or in the beginning stages of structuring a succession plan.

Throughout last year, APFS hosted a series of Connections lunches -- informal gatherings that allowed advisors the opportunity to build relationships with other investment professionals, home office staff and the firm's focus partners in small, intimate settings. These meetups covered topics ranging from insurance sales and retirement planning to advisory, technology and best practices with the aim to support advisors as they grow their practices. Based on positive feedback, APFS has decided to once again include these unique opportunities to connect in the current tour lineup.

In addition to providing financial advisors with relevant business-building ideas and industry-related updates, the Connections Tour will provide valuable peer-to-peer networking opportunities, including breakout sessions that focus on industry-related topics. "These informal gatherings were very well received when they were rolled out at Connections 2016," says APFS affiliated financial advisor and member of the firm's advisor council (APAC), who spearheads the Initiatives and Priorities sub-committee. "Advisors really appreciate the laid-back, interactive environment in which they can have an open dialogue about practice management topics that are at the forefront of their practices, like client retention and having effective client conversations."

APFS is looking forward to working with advisors in the field, providing sales ideas and solutions that address specific business needs for their practices and clients. The tour will culminate with the year's premiere event, APFS' national conference, Connections 2017, which is scheduled for Oct, 25-27 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

About American Portfolios

Headquartered in Holbrook, N.Y., APFS is a full-service, independent broker/dealer and member firm of FINRA and SIPC, offering a complete range of financial services, including personal financial and retirement planning, securities trading, mutual funds, access to investment research, long-term care planning, insurance products and tax-free investing. Fee-based asset management is offered through its sister subsidiary, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., (APA), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Both entities, along with technology entity American Portfolios Advisory Solutions, LLC, collectively reside under the legal entity American Portfolios Holdings, Inc. (APH). Full-service securities brokerage is available through a clearing firm relationship with Pershing, LLC, a BNY Mellon firm, the securities of which are held on a fully disclosed basis. The company currently serves 796 independent investment professionals located in 364 branch locations throughout the nation. It was named Broker-Dealer of the Year* (Division III) by Investment Advisor magazine in 2015 and 2016, as well as the No. 1 Best Small/Mid-Size Company to Work for in the state of New York for 2016 by the New York State Society for Human Resources Management (NYS-SHRM) and the Best Companies Group (BCG).

*Based on a poll of registered representatives conducted by Investment Advisor magazine. Broker/dealers rated highest by their representatives are awarded "Broker/Dealer (B/D) of the Year."

