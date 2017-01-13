American Portfolios Promotes Dalchand Laljit to EVP of Business Processes and Organizational Development

HOLBROOK, NY--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc. (APFS), a privately-held, independent broker/dealer that serves financial advisors across the United States, has recently promoted Dalchand Laljit to a strategic leadership position as executive vice president of business processes and organizational development.

Reporting directly to American Portfolios (AP) CEO Lon T. Dolber and acting as a member of the executive management team, Laljit will be implementing broker/dealer-wide service quality improvements using Lean Six Sigma methodology. "As part of our corporate culture, I am committed to making it a priority for integrating into all business processes -- from both a bottom-up and top-down deployment -- Lean Six Sigma thinking," said Dolber. "I am excited about what this new venture means for the company, as Dalchand brings a wealth of experience to the firm."

Since joining APFS in January 2015 as vice president of service quality and process excellence prior to taking on his new leadership role, Laljit has spearheaded the Lean Six Sigma approach to service quality and process excellence. Throughout his tenure with the firm, he has been diligent in integrating project prioritization and process-driven methodology into AP's business workflow. He has done so by introducing project charter policies and procedures to assess viable allocation of resources, and by enrolling and leading AP staff members in Lean Six Sigma training projects. In his new role, he will further act as an organizational development advisor to Dolber and the APFS executive team in order to drive the firm's strategic five-year roadmap. Laljit's responsibilities also include implementing and overseeing executive-level initiatives that create optimal working relationships among different areas of the firm by actively promoting the assimilation of organizational effectiveness and change management competencies through education, partnership and consultation. Additionally, Laljit has oversight of the business processes, operations and human resources areas at AP.

Laljit's professional background makes him uniquely qualified for this expanded role. Prior to joining APFS, Laljit was senior vice president of global Lean Six Sigma and operations council at Momentive Specialty Chemical, where he was responsible for process methodology deployment, productivity, people development, sharing of leading practices and manufacturing excellence. Also, during his 20-plus years at Honeywell, he held various leadership roles in service, manufacturing and Lean Six Sigma deployment.

Moving forward on its path to greatness, APFS will continue to deliver highly-valued services, programs and products to its affiliated financial advisors and their clientele. The firm looks forward to fulfilling its brand promises and value proposition(s) as a leading industry service provider for independent financial professionals.

About American Portfolios

Headquartered in Holbrook, N.Y., APFS is a full-service, independent broker/dealer and member firm of FINRA and SIPC, offering a complete range of financial services, including personal financial and retirement planning, securities trading, mutual funds, access to investment research, long-term care planning, insurance products and tax-free investing. Fee-based asset management is offered through its sister subsidiary, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., (APA), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Both entities, along with technology division American Outsources, LLC (AO), collectively reside under the legal entity American Portfolios Holdings, Inc. (APH). Full-service securities brokerage is available through a clearing firm relationship with Pershing, LLC, a BNY Mellon firm, the securities of which are held on a fully disclosed basis. The company currently serves 795 independent investment professionals located in 363 branch locations throughout the nation. It was named Broker-Dealer of the Year* (Division III) by Investment Advisor magazine in 2015 and 2016, as well as the No. 1 Best Small/Mid-Size Company to Work for in the state of New York for 2016 by the New York State Society for Human Resources Management (NYS-SHRM) and the Best Companies Group (BCG).

*Based on a poll of registered representatives conducted by Investment Advisor magazine. Broker/dealers rated highest by their representatives are awarded "Broker/Dealer (B/D) of the Year."

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/13/11G127342/Images/Dalchand_for_PR-0082044279ef9591b9d5cc51bdcea091.jpg