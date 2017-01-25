Americaneagle.com Joins Passenger Vessel Association (PVA) and Set to Participate in PVA Annual Convention at MariTrends 2017

DES PLAINES, IL--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Web design and development company Americaneagle.com recently became an Associate Member of the Passenger Vessel Association (PVA), the national association representing those involved in the passenger vessel industry. The membership with PVA comes after Americaneagle.com successfully launched numerous cutting-edge mobile ticketing solutions for several ferry operations across the United States.

Americaneagle.com will also attend the PVA Annual Convention at MariTrends 2017, scheduled to take place from January 29th-Feburary 1st, 2017, at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, Washington. Not only will Americaneagle.com exhibit at the convention with a booth space (location #9b), they have also been invited to speak on a panel discussing ticketing and reservation software.

Americaneagle.com's Senior Vice President, Chung Chung Tam, from the Transportation Technology Partners division of Americaneagle.com, will be attending the PVA Annual Convention and participating as the speaker. An expert in transit and mobile ticketing, Tam has worked on several projects with ferry operator HMS Ferries, Inc. to revolutionize boarding and ticketing processes, enabling customers to buy tickets online, via the mobile app, as well as at the ticket booth using the cash register / POS terminal.

Tam commented, "It is a great honor to participate at the PVA Annual Convention. I certainly look forward to sharing our ideas and innovation with others in the maritime industry, and encouraging other ferry operators to embrace new technology that can increase efficiencies and exceed customer expectations."

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com, Inc., founded in 1978, is a leading Web design, development, and hosting company based in Des Plaines, Illinois. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs approximately 350+ professionals in offices throughout the country including Chicago, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York, and Washington D.C. Some of their 7,000+ clients include Chicago Transit Authority, Cubic Transportation Systems, Komatsu USA, FASTSIGNS, Stuart Weitzman, WeatherTech.com, Chicago Bears, and the American Dental Association. For additional information about Americaneagle.com, visit www.americaneagle.com.