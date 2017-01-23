AME's Mineral Exploration Roundup 2017 Showcases Industry Creativity and Collaboration

Highlight Speakers: Goldcorp's David Garofalo, Teck's Don Lindsay, B.C. Premier Christy Clark

VANCOUVER, BC --(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - The AME Roundup conference opens this morning at Canada Place, bringing together key stakeholders in the mineral exploration and development industry from 35 countries worldwide. Highlighting opening day is B.C. Premier Christy Clark who is speaking at the AME Lunch along with Don Lindsay, President and CEO of Teck Resources Limited.

The AME Roundup 2017 kicks off with Opening Ceremonies featuring keynote speaker and President and CEO of Goldcorp Inc., David Garofalo, followed by Regional Overviews as part of the Technical Sessions line-up. The latter celebrates industry successes in exploration and discovery in B.C., Yukon, Alaska, Saskatchewan, and Nunavut. Linking the latest geoscience information with the latest mineral exploration and mining industry activities, this session is geared to provide industry stakeholders with a solid foundation and a vision to succeed in 2017.

Centring on the theme of "Gearing up for Discovery," this year's AME Roundup will address key issues and trends facing B.C.'s mineral exploration industry today through a range of Technical Sessions, Show Case Sessions, and networking events. Notable Technical Sessions coming up later this week include Wednesday's International Highlights and Canadian Highlights. International Highlights will explore exciting discoveries in mineral exploration from around the world demonstrating clever and effective groundwork through the recent down-cycle, while the Canadian Highlights session will introduce a wide range of new and innovative techniques being applied by explores and developers across Canada.

Back for its fifth year as part of the Show Case Sessions, AME's The Gathering Place continues to build on the positive legacy of previous years. Offering insights into key Aboriginal issues and engagement practices, discussions will focus on fostering respectful relationships through early and meaningful engagement to ensure long-term success for all involved. Key events include the Leadership Panel and the First Nations Energy and Mining Council Presentation, featuring the Hon. John Rustad, B.C. Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation, and Dave Porter, CEO of the B.C. First Nations Energy and Mining Council. Thursday's Showcase Session, Connecting Voices: Working Within the Mineral Tenure System, will focus on best methods to obtain consent towards advancing projects, with four subject matter experts sharing practical approaches.

In addition to the above, the following notable speakers are confirmed to speak at events coming up later this week:

Chief Dr. Robert Joseph, Ambassador for Reconciliation Canada, will be speaking at Tuesday's Welcoming Ceremonies as part of AME's The Gathering Place.

Terry MacGibbon, Executive Chairman of TMAC Resources Inc., will be speaking at Tuesday's Finance Lunch.

Hon. Bill Bennett, MLA and B.C. Minister of Energy and Mines and Minister Responsible for Core Review; Doug Donaldson, MLA and B.C. NDP Opposition Spokesperson for Energy and Mines; and Andrew Weaver, MLA and B.C. Green Party Leader, will be speaking at Wednesday's Government-Industry Forum.

Presented by the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME), AME Roundup 2017 runs until Thursday, January 26 at Canada Place. For conference details please visit roundup.amebc.ca or follow @AME_BC on Twitter and @Association.for.Mineral.Exploration.BC on Facebook for regular updates.

About AME:

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates, protects, and promotes the interests of thousands of members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in B.C. and throughout the world. AME encourages a safe, economically strong, and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events, and tools to support its membership.

About AME Roundup:

AME Roundup is held annually in Vancouver, home to 800 mineral exploration and mining companies and 2,400 international service consultants and supplier companies supporting the sector in technical, legal, and financial affairs. Roundup generates $8 million annually for the Vancouver economy. Roundup 2016 attracted more than 5,400 participants from 33 countries.