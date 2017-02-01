AME's Roundup 2017 Concludes with Optimistic Outlook for Mineral Explorers

Highlight Speakers: Goldcorp's David Garofalo, Teck's Don Lindsay, and B.C. Premier Christy Clark

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - The Association for Mineral Exploration's (AME) Roundup 2017 conference ended at Canada Place last Thursday with an optimistic outlook for 2017. Centred on the theme of "Gearing up for Discovery," this year's AME Roundup focused on sharing innovative ideas, generating new connections, and creating collaborative solutions to help shape the future of mineral exploration and development in a strengthening, but still volatile, market. This year's Roundup was attended by 5,834 participants representing 43 countries, an eight percent increase from 2016 and a strong indicator of renewed industry optimism and investor confidence.

"As the global minerals industry continues its recovery from an historic market downturn, it was tremendous to see such a strong and diverse turnout of exploration and development players at AME's Roundup 2017 conference," said AME Board Chair Diane Nicolson. "We'd like to thank all of the members and delegates who attended and shared their projects and their energy with us, as it is your participation that empowers AME to be an effective advocate for further growth and recovery in British Columbia's and Canada's mineral exploration and development industry."

"This year's Roundup conference offered attendees an opportunity to reflect on the importance of networking, professional development, and relationship building with partners and stakeholders," says AME Roundup Organizing Committee Chair Kendra Johnston. "The continued success of Roundup would not be possible without the support of our sponsors, exhibitors, speakers, delegates, and volunteers."

Highlights from AME's Roundup 2017 conference include:

Premier Christy Clark's announcement that the B.C. government will provide Geoscience BC with $10 million in funding over two years to further support the organization's research work that boosts mineral, coal, and oil and gas exploration investment in the province.

Geoscience BC's release of results from its Search Phase II Project -- the largest geophysical survey conducted in Canada in 2016. These results indicate the potential for new copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits in the west-central region of British Columbia and will provide mineral explorers with important data to focus their exploration efforts, stimulating job growth in the region.

Presentations from notable government, industry, and First Nations speakers including David Garofalo, President and CEO, Goldcorp Inc.; Don Lindsay, President and CEO, Teck Resources Limited; Terry MacGibbon, Executive Chairman, TMAC Resources Inc.; Grand Chief Ed John, First Nations Summit, the Hon. Bill Bennett, B.C. Minister of Energy and Mines and Responsible for Core Review; and Chief Ervin Charleyboy, Alexis Creek First Nation (Tŝideldel).

An examination of reconciliation, its importance to Indigenous people, and the role of the mineral exploration sector in achieving reconciliation in Canada by Chief Dr. Robert Joseph, Ambassador for Reconciliation Canada.

An overview of exciting mineral exploration and investment opportunities in B.C. at the Invest B.C. Networking lunch, including a industry panel about the Golden Triangle moderated by Gwen Preston, who is well known as the Resource Maven.

Technical and Show Case Sessions examining topics such as new research and knowledge for exploration, regional and international successes in exploration and discovery, and practical approaches to obtaining project consent.

"We are excited to see a much brighter outlook in 2017 for the globally active mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia," says AME President and CEO Gavin C. Dirom. "Despite the protracted down-cycle, the creative solutions, innovative ideas and increased investor interest coming out of this year's Roundup conference bring a renewed sense of confidence and optimism to the industry, both locally and on a global scale."

AME's Roundup conference returns to the Vancouver Convention Centre under the sails of Canada Place from January 22 to 25, 2018. To stay up-to-date on conference details please visit amebc.ca/roundup or follow @AME_BC on Twitter and @Association.for.Mineral.Exploration.BC on Facebook for regular updates.

About AME:

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates, protects, and promotes the interests of thousands of members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in B.C. and throughout the world. AME encourages a safe, economically strong, and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events, and tools to support its membership.

About AME Roundup:

AME's Roundup conference is held annually in Vancouver, home to 800 mineral exploration and mining companies and 2,400 international service consultants and supplier companies supporting the sector in technical, legal, and financial affairs. Roundup generates $8 million annually for the Vancouver economy. AME Roundup 2017 attracted more than 5,800 participants from 43 countries.