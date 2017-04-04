AMETEK Prestolite Power Brings Together Key Players of Motive Power Leaders across North America

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - As the material handling industry gathers in Chicago for the ProMat 2017 show, AMETEK Prestolite Power, a leading supplier of industrial battery chargers and fleet management solutions, brought together 400 of the front runners in the lift truck and battery dealer network across North America. The key companies in attendance last night at the networking event hosted by Prestolite Power include Raymond, Yale, Toyota, Crown and Caterpillar.

"AMETEK Prestolite Power values the solid relationship it has with these industry-leading lift truck company representatives, dealers and consultants represented, and contributes these relationships to the longevity and success the company has experienced," commented Jim Lichtenberg, Business Manager for Prestolite Power.

"The quality of Prestolite Power's dealer network is unsurpassed in the industry and continues to deliver leading edge solutions to this very competitive market," said Jeff Harrison, Director of Sales and Marketing for Prestolite Power.

This event followed Prestolite Power's announcement yesterday at the ProMat show of its new and improved Wireless Battery Identification Device (WBID), upgraded with the additional features requested by its dealers and end-users in an effort to improve on a product that already provides optimum results and quality. AMETEK's WBID together with its DataLink3 software delivers a powerful solution to intelligently manage fleets at a competitive market price while increasing productivity and decreasing operating costs.

About AMETEK Prestolite Power

AMETEK Prestolite Power offers the industry's broadest range of industrial motive power chargers and is the only industrial battery charger provider able to custom tailor a system that combines the full range of conventional, opportunity and rapid charging solutions. It is a unit of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. For more information, visit: www.prestolitepower.com.

