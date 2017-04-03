AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches Enhanced Wireless Battery Identification Device Based on Dealer, End-User Feedback

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - AMETEK Prestolite Power, a leading supplier of industrial battery chargers and fleet management solutions, today introduces its enhanced Wireless Battery Identification Device (WBID) that allows operators to monitor battery and charger usage for an entire fleet through continuous data collection. Data is transmitted wirelessly with ZigBee radio or over DC cables to a single data point where the data is available to download from multiple units simultaneously.

Watch the video illustrating the WBID's features here: http://bit.ly/2o3nB6U.

"AMETEK Prestolite Power upgraded its WBID with the additional features requested by its dealers and end-users in an effort to improve on a product that already provides optimum results and quality," comments Jim Lichtenberg, Business Manager for AMETEK Prestolite Power. "AMETEK's WBID, together with its DataLink3 software, delivers a powerful solution to intelligently manage fleets at a competitive market price while increasing productivity and decreasing operating costs."

Data analysis and report generation is simple and convenient with the DataLink3 software. Users are able to review data and customize reports in either a graph or spreadsheet format with the option to toggle between both views. DataLink3 now offers the view of an event or graphic-based report from a 30-day summary overview of your fleet, or its five minute samplings may be used if a more detailed view is needed to help identify a problem. The connectivity range is up to 500 feet while mounted in the truck with the capacity to gather data for multiple devices instantly.

About AMETEK Prestolite Power

AMETEK Prestolite Power offers the industry's broadest range of industrial motive power chargers and is the only industrial battery charger provider able to custom tailor a system that combines the full range of conventional, opportunity and rapid charging solutions. It is a unit of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. For more information, visit: www.prestolitepower.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/31/11G134742/Images/AMETEK_Prestolite_Power_-_WBID-cc2836059030b4798d55ba2c3fb08d06.jpg