AMETEK Solidstate Controls Launches SlimLine Product Enhancements for Offshore Oil Rigs

COLUMBUS, OH--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - AMETEK Solidstate Controls, Inc. (SCI), a leading manufacturer of highly customized uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, today announced the first release of its SlimLine product line enhancement, designed to meet the highly specialized need for smaller UPS units for offshore oil and gas rigs.

AMETEK SCI's SlimLine cabinet design has the smallest footprint in the industrial UPS industry. That design can be applied across many of AMETEK SCI's product lines, including its Digital ProcessPower (DPP) UPS, industrial digital battery chargers/rectifiers (DCR), bypass solutions and stand-alone Digital ProcessPower inverters (DPI).

"To meet our customer's demands, SCI engineers have implemented the SlimLine cabinet design on many of our major product lines without sacrificing the existing quality and integrity of AMETEK SCI products and their features," says Dan Huey, SCI Product Manager. "In the offshore drilling market, as well as in many other applications where saving space is saving money, the SlimLine products are a perfect fit."

AMETEK SCI's new SlimLine product enhancement allows for more efficient operations within the oil and gas market, while maximizing the limited square footage on drilling platforms where space is at a premium. SlimLine products provide the same continuous, clean, regulated power as the existing larger AMETEK units.

For more about the SlimLine DPP and other AMETEK Solidstate Controls oil and gas applications, please visit: http://www.solidstatecontrolsinc.com/applications/oil-gas

About AMETEK Solidstate Controls:

SCI is a recognized leader in highly customized inverters and UPS systems for critical processes involving harsh environments such as power generation and petrochemical processing (including fossil fuel and nuclear power utilities). SCI has administrative and manufacturing operations at its world headquarters in Columbus, Ohio. It is a unit of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $4.0 billion. For additional information, visit: www.solidstatecontrolsinc.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/28/11G137316/Images/20kVA-DPP-Slim---Angled-Raw-042417-SK_copy-ca645430c6efb63eb20877ecec79d5b3.jpg