AMETEK Solidstate Controls Welcomes Craig Williams as Technical Training Manager

COLUMBUS, OH--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Craig Williams, a 16-year veteran of the power quality industry, has joined AMETEK Solidstate Controls (SCI) as Technical Training Manager. Williams will oversee all aspects of SCI's technical training, including field service technicians and customer training both in-house and onsite. He will be based at SCI's Houston Training and Service Center.

Williams' background includes many years as an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Service Manager and a Senior UPS Engineer. In those positions, he was responsible for all aspects of UPS service from project engineering to commissioning and repair. Williams also has a wealth of experience in the power electronics industry and has worked on key projects from offshore platforms in the North Sea to various refineries and processing plants in the Gulf Coast region.

Williams holds a Higher National Diploma in electrical/electronic engineering from the University of Abertay in Dundee, Scotland. He spends some of his free time doing voiceover work for television commercials and corporate narration projects.

"AMETEK SCI is very pleased to have someone with Williams' background and experience joining the team," says Marketing Manager, John Ely. "SCI and its customers will certainly benefit from his significant industry knowledge."

About AMETEK Solidstate Controls:

SCI is a recognized leader in highly customized inverters and UPS systems for critical processes involving harsh environments such as power generation and petrochemical processing (including fossil fuel and nuclear power utilities).

SCI has administrative and manufacturing operations at its world headquarters in Columbus, Ohio. It is a unit of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $4.0 billion. For additional information, visit: www.solidstatecontrolsinc.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/13/11G130125/Images/mw1b8s66emg1699dl21tk5vsnnf2-2e186f7064ad82d9a739e376255d2001.jpg