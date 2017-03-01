Ametherm's New 30 A Circuit Protection Thermistor Features Industry-Best Ratings for Resistance, Current, and Energy

CARSON CITY, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Ametherm today released a new UL-approved circuit protection thermistor that helps to conserve power, save space, and lower costs for a wide variety of applications with industry-best hot resistance, current handling, and energy ratings.

The new SL32 0R230 released today is the only UL-approved circuit protection thermistor on the market with a maximum continuous current rating of 30 A and "hot" resistance on the order of just 6 mΩ. This capability minimizes voltage drop to a range of 0.18 V to 0.30 V, which helps to maximize battery life and conserve power in applications such as inverters and motor drives.

Until now, designers typically needed to run two 50 mΩ thermistors in parallel to achieve a comparable level of power efficiency. The SL32 0R230, with 20 mΩ resistance at 50% of maximum current, allows designers to reduce component count while limiting excess circuit board heat, thanks to the device's low resistance and low I²R power consumption/loss.

A high UL-approved energy rating of 100 J means the SL32 0R230 is ideal for DC applications where a lower level of inrush current is present but its duration is relatively long.

Maximum capacitance for the SL32 0R230 is 6,946 µF at 120 VAC and 1,736 µF at 240 VAC. The device's dissipation constant is 45.4 mW/°C. The device has a maximum diameter of 31 mm and height profile of 6 mm.

The SL32 0R230 circuit protection thermistor is available direct or through distributors such as Digi-Key and Mouser. Samples and production quantities of the devices are available now, with factory lead times of six weeks.

For more information or to request a sample, visit www.ametherm.com. Or call 800-808-2434 (toll free in the United States) or 775-884-2434 from outside the U.S. and Canada.

About Ametherm

Ametherm, headquartered in Carson City, Nevada, was founded in 1994 and specializes in thermistors for temperature sensing and inrush current limiting in industrial, automotive, AMS (avionics, military and space) and many other markets. Ametherm's devices are some of the highest rated in the industry and are available in customized versions to meet the needs of specific applications. For more information, visit www.ametherm.com or call 800-808-2434.

Link to detailed information:

https://www.ametherm.com/datasheetspdf/SL320R230.pdf

Link to product image:

http://www.redpinesgroup.com/Ametherm/170301Ametherm.jpg