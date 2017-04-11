Amex Identifies High Priority Targets and Starts Drilling on its Eastmain River North Property

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) -

Amex Exploration Inc. ("Amex") (TSX VENTURE:AMX) is pleased to announce the beginning of an approximately 2000-meter drill program on its 100% owned Eastmain River North property ("ERN"). This program consists of 13 diamond drill holes (DDH) that were selected and planned from the combined results of an airborne Magnetic and Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) survey (see PR 2016-08-02) and a ground induced polarization survey. (see PR 2017-02-27).

The 26 km-IP survey covered an area of 3.8 km by 1 km of the same volcano-sedimentary assemblage hosting the newly discovered gold and base metals showings of SOQUEM's Lac Harbour property. The airborne geophysical survey demonstrated the continuity of the same magnetic pattern from SOQUEM to Amex's ERN property, pattern characterized by NE-SW trending horizons of high and low magnetic conformable anomalies. Amex has identified 9 high priority targets on the ERN property for immediate diamond drilling of approximately 2,000 m.

To view the figure associated with this release, please click on the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/AMEX_1091479.jpg

This property is situated in the Eeyou Istchee Territory, James Bay, Québec, approximately 350 km North of the town of Chibougamau. The claims are accessible from Chibougamau by the new 243-kilometer-long all-season road to Stornoway's Renard diamond mine (route 167 extension from Temiscamie). Amex acquired the property by staking in 2016 and has carried out in August 2016 an Heliborne airborne Magnetic and Time -Domain Electromagnetic survey. The 2017 winter IP survey has been carried by Geophysics TMC of Val D'Or, Québec while supervision and interpretation of the survey was under the responsibility of Joel Dubé, P. Eng registered in Quebec.

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company which primary objective is to develop and bring into production viable gold and base metals deposits in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Amex has two main projects: the 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 adjacent claims covering 4518 hectares; and the 100% owned Eastmain River gold properties consisting of four distinct properties totalling 135 claims covering 7,102 hectares.

Alain Vachon, P.Eng., who is a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101, have approved the technical information reported in this news release.

