AMEX Increases Land Position at Gowan Property

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE:AMX) ("Amex" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has added by staking an additional 128 hectares to it's recently acquired 256 hectare Gowan property (See PR2017-10-23). This increase in land position was made prior to conducting a ground geophysical program that will include an evaluation of an additional 9 targets defined by government airborne geophysical surveys.

This property is located in the Gowan Township in the Porcupine Mining Division Ontario, approximately 16 km due east of Glencore's Kidd Creek Mine. The Kidd Creek Mine is considered to be a world class copper zinc volcanagenic massive sulphide deposit. The Kidd Mine has been in production for over 50 years and produced in excess of 150 million tons of ore. (ref. Kidd Operations Glencore). The Gowan Property is strategically located covering a prospective package of felsic volcanic rocks similar to those which host the Kidd Creek Mine. The property hosts a number of historical drill hole intersections with significant copper, zinc, gold and silver intercepts. No significant work has been conducted on the property since the late 1970s. It is anticipated that "state of the art" geophysical surveys will be conducted on the project in the future to evaluate the property's potential at depth and further examine the extent of known mineralization.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to develop and bring into production viable gold and base metals deposits in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Amex has multiple highly prospective projects: the 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 adjacent claims covering 4518 hectares; the 100% owned Eastmain River gold properties consisting of 135 claims covering 7,102 hectares and the 100% owned Cameron project located in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec, comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares. In addition, Amex has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gowan Property located near the Kidd Creek Mine.

