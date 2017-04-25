Amfeltec's M.2 SSD Squid Carrier Boards Now Include PCIe Gen 3 Version

MARKHAM, ON--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Amfeltec Corporation announced today the latest addition to Amfeltec's Squid family: the PCI Express Carrier Boards for M.2 SSD modules that support PCI Express Gen 3.

The one-slot-wide, half-height Carrier Board addition comes in two versions, allowing you to connect up to two, or up to four M.2 SSD modules to one PCI Express motherboard slot, depending on your needs. Squid PCI Express Carrier Boards operate on any motherboard and do not require bifurcation support.

"Since the release of the first product, a year ago, we have observed a significant customer interest in different multi-module carrier boards, particularly with PCI Express Gen 3 support," says Michael Feldman, President and CTO at Amfeltec Corp. "The multimodular single-slot architecture of our boards gives you a lot of flexibility. Apart from the obvious performance boost Gen 3 gives you, you also have the option of setting up a RAID configuration, to increase data storage performance or reliability."

The new Carrier Boards are based on the same patent -pending assembly concept as the first Squid products: the carrier board is located in the middle of the PCI Express slot. The M.2 connectors (M-key) are located on both sides of the carrier boards (top and bottom), and can accommodate any standard M.2 SSD with x4 PCI Express Gen 3.

This Squid family addition contains Amfeltec's signature features, and includes two versions. Both have a cooling fan (easily detachable), potentially critical in those situations where there is not enough general air flow to cool the SSD. Both versions' upstream connection is done via exchangeable male adapters:

PCIe x16 or x8 adapters for the four-module version (SKU-086-34)

PCIe x8 or x4 adapters for the two-module version (SKU-086-32)

For additional information please visit the product line page: http://amfeltec.com/squid-pci- express-carrier-boards-for-m-2-ssd-modules/?view=list

About Amfeltec Corporation:

Amfeltec is a Canadian company, incorporated since 2005. It is a leading provider of complex and innovative solutions for the world's diverse markets that include telecom and electronics sectors. Most of Amfeltec's products are covered by one or more United States patents.