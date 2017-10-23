Amfil Technologies Inc. Announces Fiscal Q1 2018 Revenues up 20,619% Year Over Year to $5,900,346 Setting A New Quarterly Financial Record For The Company

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - Amfil Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK : AMFE) is pleased to provide our shareholders with a summary of our Fiscal Q1 2018 Financials and provide an update on Fiscal Q2 2018 progress thus far.

Amfil Technologies Inc. posted revenues of $5,900,374 for our Fiscal Q1 2018 up 20,619% from Fiscal Q1 2017 which posted $28,477 in total revenue. The company saw a gross profit of $1,041,121 and a net income of $114,106. The company as at FY Q1 2018 being September 30th 2017 had $297,748 in cash, $4,286,000 in inventory and $6,734,935 in total assets. As of today, the Public Float held with DTC is 285,504,206. Common Shares Outstanding is 488,797,586 and the Authorized Share Count has been reduced down to 600,000,000 from 900,000,000.

The company has been heavily reinvesting profits to fuel its expansion since Fiscal 2017. The significant profit increases posted in our recent Q1 2018 financials are a direct result of reinvesting profits to aggressively expand the Snakes & Lattes distribution business last year.

The company continued to reinvest profits into the expansion of operations through Q1 2018. Staff training, construction, administrative, and general expenses have been increased due to the upcoming opening of the new 'Midtown' Snakes & Lattes location. This has resulted in the net income being temporarily suppressed, yet still profitable as we position the company for increased revenues and profitability moving forward. The increased staff training costs, and a large portion of the general and administrative costs will be optimized once the 'Midtown' location begins generating revenues, which is expected in the coming weeks, resulting in increased profitability and net income.

The Fiscal Q1 2018 revenues have made a powerful statement. The revenue and gross profit numbers truly confirm the effectiveness and sustainability of the company's growth strategy. The company remains on a clear upwards trajectory with increasing momentum in terms of revenues, profits, expansion, and diversification of revenue streams. The company continues to post quarter over quarter growth, which have now almost paralleled revenues of our most recent entire Fiscal Year End. Combined with the aggressive expansion of all business divisions, the company has positioned itself for continued growth and increased profitability throughout Fiscal 2018 and into the foreseeable future.

Highlights from Fiscal Q1 2018

Purchase Order Commitment for the GRO3 and Roto-Gro Units valued at an estimated $1.15 Million for 40,000 sq ft cultivation project.

Purchase Order commitment for GRO3 and Roto-Gro units for a developing 14,000 sq ft cultivation facility. Value of order is estimated at $2.5Million.

Announced the Franchising of Snakes & Lattes Inc. Released the map of available franchise locations and target locations for corporate expansion.

Sold first 2 franchise locations - Hamilton and Kitchener/Waterloo Ontario

Completed 300M Authorized Share Count Reduction

Opened hundreds of new accounts for the distribution division. Distribution sales continue to surge.

Received Signing Bonus of $200,000 and First Exclusive Publishing & Distribution Contract

Announced the recruitment of successful Hollywood graphic designer, We Engaged for Graphic Design of game art for the Snakes & Lattes publishing division.

Ben Castanie Added to Board of Directors

The overwhelming support from the local community, business partners, and the investment community has defined our progress, and continues to fuel the company as it propels itself into new markets and business activities. We would like to take this time to once again thank those who have supported us through the company's progress and again reaffirm our commitment to continue the growth, expansion, and delivery of value back to our shareholders.

Stay tuned for a number of significant updates over the coming weeks as we accelerate into 2018. Key developments in the near future will include;

The franchising and expansion of the Snakes & Lattes subsidiary

Grand Opening of Snakes & Lattes 'Midtown' location

The cultivation facility projects being supplied by the GRO3 team

Audit completion and uplist to OTCQB/OTCQX

The spinoff of the Interloc-Kings Inc subsidiary into a separate public entity in which current shareholders will receive share dividend.

Multiple strategic acquisitions

For more information regarding the company please visit www.amfiltech.com and follow us on twitter for further updates from the company @AmfilTech

For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. please visit www.snakesandlattes.com

For more information on GRO3, please visit gro3systems.com

About Us

Amfil Technologies, Inc. is the parent company to three wholly owned subsidiaries.

1). Snakes & Lagers Inc. holds the trade name and is the owner of Snakes & Lattes Inc. which currently operates a 6,000 sq. ft. and a 7,500 sq. ft. tabletop gaming bar and cafe located in Toronto, Ontario that brought in over $7M CAD in revenue last year. It is in the process of opening a third location at 10,000 sq. ft., the largest to date. Snakes & Lagers Inc. is also the procurement officer of all existing and future Snakes & Lattes Inc. franchises and has the exclusive rights to sell franchise locations globally. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, is believed to be the largest in the world and have the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. Snakes & Lattes Inc. currently has a 90 member staff and recently acquired the exclusive distribution rights throughout Canada for some of the most popular board games in the world. BlogTO.com recently named Snakes & Lattes Inc. the best late night cafe in Toronto and has also been named the best fulfillment house in Canada by Jamey Stegmaier, the most influential blogger within the board game fulfillment sphere. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. feel free to visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com.

2). The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System was jointly developed between Amfil Tech and A.C.T.S. Inc. which recently rebranded its technology under Advanced Ozone Integration as an extension of the existing ozone technology being utilized in the food and beverage industry and integrated by A.C.T.S. into companies such as Pepsi, Nestle, Sysco, Sun Pacific and many others. The system is a triple-function sanitization unit capable of naturally eliminating 99.9% of water and airborne pathogens and the typically problematic pests that wreak havoc for cultivators (like aphids, whiteflies and spider mites), as well as bacteria, fungus, microbes and mold on surfaces, all without chemicals. The unit can also constantly regulate a given facility's water supply, oxygenating the water and maintaining a consistent PPM infusion of ozone that prevents the formation of algae, bacteria or mold (allowing for comprehensive water recycling), simultaneously removing the need to use pesticides and/or dangerous, often carcinogenic products to treat production problems, as is common throughout the industry today. This environmentally-friendly solution also eliminates odors, while slightly reducing the air temperature, lowering energy consumption by the HEPA filtration and HVAC systems and could potentially allow for a facilities process to be labeled certified organic in the U.S.A. when the crop is no longer considered illegal on the federal level, otherwise "Clean Green" or "Certified Kind" in the meantime. The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System recently passed product review by a registered USDA certifying agent for use in California as well as Pennsylvania and surrounding states. More information on this product line can be found on the www.gro3systems.com website or on twitter @GRO3Systems.

3). Interloc-Kings Inc. is a hardscape construction company servicing the Greater Toronto Area. This subsidiary is an authorized Unilock installer, Unilock being, North America's premier manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products. Interloc-Kings Inc. has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 10/10 rating on homestars.com. Specializing in stone and wood installations between $5,000 and $150,000 per project, Interloc-Kings Inc. has quickly become a top, high quality installation company of outdoor living areas in the GTA. More information on this subsidiary can be found at the website www.interloc-kings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results, new features or services, or management strategies) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Market or Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "confident," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results, such as the Company's ability to finance, complete and consolidate acquisition of IP, assets and operating companies, could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company such as a result of various factors, including future economic, competitive, regulatory, and market conditions. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.