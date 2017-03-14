Amfil Technologies Inc. Announces That Our GROzone Product Line Passed Product Review by Accredited USDA Certifying Agent to Be Used In Organic Agricultural Production in California as Well as Pennsylvania and Surrounding States

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Amfil Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK : AMFE) is pleased to provide the following update to the shareholders and the investment community regarding our GROzone subsidiary.

The GROzone product line recently received a positive review from Pennsylvania Certified Organic allowing their clients to use our GROzone product line in organic production. Pennsylvania Certified Organic (PCO) reviews products for clients located in Pennsylvania and the surrounding states as well as for the CCOF, (California Certified Organic Farmers) and now allows the CCOF clients to use the GROzone product line as well. PCO confirmed that our product line complied with the National Organic Programs (NOP) regulations and the outcome was the receipt of a positive review.

The USDA regulates the use of such terms as "organic" or "organically produced". In order to market a product as organic, USDA regulations require certification by an accredited certification agency. Pennsylvania Certified Organics certification program is accredited by the USDA for compliance with the National Organic Program. Since marijuana is still a federally illegal crop, the USDA currently does not recognize it as a crop that can be organically grown or called certified organic just yet. However being allowed to use the GROzone product line for any and all forms of what is currently deemed agricultural production is reassuring as marijuana cultivators that want to follow organic practices essentially follow the National Organic Program (NOP) guidelines. There are now alternate certifications being developed that could be applied for specific to the industry, through agencies such as the Organic Cannabis Association (OCA) or Clean Green Certified but all relate back to the NOP regulations and guidelines.

Achieving organic status and being able to label a product as certified organic, or in the case of the U.S. market, "Clean Green" or "Certified Kind" usually will allow the seller to demand a premium on the product. Even more importantly and in an industry such as the medical marijuana industry, it would help to ensure that the producer or manufacturer will never have product recall or product failure due to any elevated levels of harmful ingredients used throughout the grow process that can make them susceptible to liability from the consumer. A well known example of this is would be the recent issues in the media relating to residual pesticide contamination in end use marijuana products and the product recalls and lawsuits that have followed.

GROzone is a triple-function sanitization unit capable of naturally eliminating 99.9% of water and airborne pathogens and the typically problematic pests that wreak havoc for cultivators (such as aphids, whiteflies and spider mites), as well as bacteria, fungus, microbes and surface mold, all without the use of chemicals. The unit can also constantly regulate a given facility's water supply, oxygenating the water and maintaining a consistent PPM infusion of ozone that prevents the formation of algae, bacteria or mold (which allows for comprehensive water recycling). This completely eliminates the need to use pesticides and/or dangerous, often carcinogenic products to treat production problems, as is common throughout the industry today.

The GroZone System was originally developed in 2014 by way of a Joint Venture ("JV") with Ambrose Fillis and A.C.T.S. systems, the creators of the original ozone technology with successful installations in companies such as Pepsi, Nestle, Sysco, Sun Pacific and many others. Through the JV, the technology was modified and developed specifically for the medical marijuana industry. A.C.T.S. has recently rebranded itself under Advanced Ozone Integration Inc. (AOI) and as a result the original mPACT GroZone 60 system has been redesigned and engineered to make some upgrades that will benefit the overall end result of the product line. Our new product equivalent is now called the EcoPrO3 GroZone Antimicrobial System. Some of the upgrades include:

Unit is now all stainless steel.

Fully automated system with user friendly electronic interface making operational control very easy to use and the ability to have tighter control parameters.

Highly efficient in addressing most of the challenges facing grow-ops with regards to mold and pest control, more effective nutrient consumption, improved plant strength and quality.

Greater flexibility to scale systems up or down based on actual grow-op application requirements.

Ability to integrate/adapt into existing facility monitoring/control systems or develop independent systems where required

Ability to control/monitor via internet or remotely.

Amfil Technologies Inc. will supply pictures of and more detailed information on the new system through press and on the www.grozone.biz website in the near future once the new patent application on the technology has been submitted by AOI. We expect this process to be completed in the coming days.

Further updates with regards to on-going progress being made within our subsidiaries can be expected shortly.

The outstanding common share count of Amfil Technologies Inc. is 444,807,264 which is cumulative since its inception in 1985 as the company has never had any recapitalizations in its 32 year history.

Amfil Technologies Inc. is the parent company to three wholly owned subsidiaries.

1). Snakes & Lagers Inc. holds the trade name and is the owner of Snakes & Lattes Inc. which currently operates tabletop gaming bars and cafes located in Toronto, Ontario.

3). Interloc-Kings Inc. is a hardscape construction company servicing the Greater Toronto Area.

