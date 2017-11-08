Amfil Technologies Inc. Is Pleased To Announce The Opening Date For 'Midtown', The Third & Largest Snakes & Lattes Corporate Owned Location To Date

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - Amfil Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK : AMFE) is pleased to announce the opening date for Snakes & Lattes 'Midtown' and to provide updates on related business operations.

Snakes & Lattes 'Midtown', located at 45 Eglinton Ave. E in Toronto, is planned to soft launch on November 22nd, 2017. The 10,000 sq. ft. venue, located at the bustling intersection of Yonge & Eglinton, which sees an average daily pedestrian volume of 40,000+, is expected to be an immediate success.

The company has engaged the services of a PR consultant to ensure heavy media coverage of Snakes & Lattes 'Midtown' both during its immediate launch, and throughout the following months. Media coverage will include access to social media influencers, major print publication releases, and television appearances. Lastly, this partnership will stand as a pilot project in the development of an in-house PR department for all future engagements.

A shareholder appreciation event will be held at Snakes & Lattes 'Midtown' in December. Further information confirming the date and details for the event will be released in the coming weeks. It is confirmed that Snakes & Lattes founder Ben Castanie and his management team will be in attendance and pending availability Amfil CEO Roger Mortimer and GRO3 President Ambrose Fillis will also attend.

Snakes & Lattes has begun hiring additional holiday staff for all of its locations in anticipation of the approaching holiday season. With the addition of Snakes & Lattes 'Midtown', holiday revenues from online and in-store board game sales are expected to exceed previous records by up to 25%. Snakes & Lattes 'Midtown' is expected to lead this sales increase.

Snakes & Lattes has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with CBRE Limited, the Canadian subsidiary of CBRE Group Inc. ( NYSE : CBG), the largest commercial real estate services and investment firm in the world. This partnership will have CBRE Limited representing Snakes & Lattes in the acquisition of lease properties in the Greater Toronto Area, including Hamilton, ON. Further, this partnership will streamline the acquisition of properties across North America in accordance with the franchise plan execution.

While franchise expansion continues, Snakes & Lattes is looking to Chicago for the development of the first US corporate location. A partnership with CBRE is anticipated in this market as well.

Further updates regarding the Snakes and Lattes expansion will continue to be announced on an on-going basis moving forward.

For more information regarding the company please visit www.amfiltech.com and follow us on twitter for further updates from the company @AmfilTech

For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. please visit www.snakesandlattes.com

For more information on GRO3, please visit gro3systems.com

About Us

Amfil Technologies, Inc. is the parent company to three wholly owned subsidiaries.

1). Snakes & Lagers Inc. holds the trade name and is the owner of Snakes & Lattes Inc. which currently operates a 6,000 sq. ft. and a 7,500 sq. ft. tabletop gaming bar and cafe located in Toronto, Ontario that brought in over $7M CAD in revenue last year. It is in the process of opening a third location at 10,000 sq. ft., the largest to date. Snakes & Lagers Inc. is also the procurement officer of all existing and future Snakes & Lattes Inc. franchises and has the exclusive rights to sell franchise locations globally. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, is believed to be the largest in the world and have the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. Snakes & Lattes Inc. currently has an over 100 member staff and acquired the exclusive distribution rights throughout Canada for some of the most popular board games in the world. BlogTO.com recently named Snakes & Lattes Inc. the best late night cafe in Toronto and has also been named the best fulfillment house in Canada by Jamey Stegmaier, the most influential blogger within the board game fulfillment sphere. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. feel free to visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com.

2). The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System was jointly developed between Amfil Tech and A.C.T.S. Inc. which recently rebranded its technology under Advanced Ozone Integration as an extension of the existing ozone technology being utilized in the food and beverage industry and integrated by A.C.T.S. into companies such as Pepsi, Nestle, Sysco, Sun Pacific and many others. The system is a triple-function sanitization unit capable of naturally eliminating 99.9% of water and airborne pathogens and the typically problematic pests that wreak havoc for cultivators (like aphids, whiteflies and spider mites), as well as bacteria, fungus, microbes and mold on surfaces, all without chemicals. The unit can also constantly regulate a given facility's water supply, oxygenating the water and maintaining a consistent PPM infusion of ozone that prevents the formation of algae, bacteria or mold (allowing for comprehensive water recycling), simultaneously removing the need to use pesticides and/or dangerous, often carcinogenic products to treat production problems, as is common throughout the industry today. This environmentally-friendly solution also eliminates odors, while slightly reducing the air temperature, lowering energy consumption by the HEPA filtration and HVAC systems and could potentially allow for a facilities process to be labeled certified organic in the U.S.A. when the crop is no longer considered illegal on the federal level, otherwise "Clean Green" or "Certified Kind" in the meantime. The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System recently passed product review by a registered USDA certifying agent for use in California as well as Pennsylvania and surrounding states. More information on this product line can be found on the www.gro3systems.com website or on twitter @GRO3Systems.

3). Interloc-Kings Inc. is a hardscape construction company servicing the Greater Toronto Area. This subsidiary is an authorized Unilock installer, Unilock being North America's premier manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products. Interloc-Kings Inc. has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 10/10 rating on homestars.com. Specializing in stone and wood installations between $5,000 and $150,000 per project, Interloc-Kings Inc. has quickly become a top, high quality installation company of outdoor living areas in the GTA. More information on this subsidiary can be found at the website www.interloc-kings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results, new features or services, or management strategies) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Market or Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "confident," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results, such as the Company's ability to finance, complete and consolidate acquisition of IP, assets and operating companies, could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company such as a result of various factors, including future economic, competitive, regulatory, and market conditions. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.