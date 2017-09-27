Amfil Technologies Inc. Provides North American Franchising Guidance for Snakes & Lattes Inc.

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Amfil Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK : AMFE) is pleased to provide the investment community with a detailed update on current plans for franchising expansion into North America including a list of available franchises.

The Snakes & Lattes retail division is currently composed of three corporate owned and operated board game cafes in Toronto, ON. Over the last 7 years these have become renowned as Toronto's premier board game cafe destinations. Snakes & Lattes is dedicated to creating fun, accessible, and community driven experiences for all guests.

Amfil Technologies Inc. and Snakes & Lattes Inc. are now offering first right of refusal to franchise in select North American cities. Interested candidates will be offered first right of refusal to franchise in key markets per feasibility requirements. The franchise and corporate operated location expansion have been organized into waves to strategically penetrate the North American market, but will be adjusted accordingly as interested parties commit to franchising.

First right of refusal can currently be purchased for any of the specified locations regardless of their respective wave. There is no requirement for all locations in each wave to be leased before first right of refusal for an area in a later wave can be granted.

Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to investors@snakesandlattes.com to inquire into purchasing first right of refusal for any of the below mentioned franchise locations.

To view all available franchise locations please visit the following link http://www.amfiltech.com/snakes-lattes.html

WAVE 1

Wave 1 will expand the Snakes & Lattes experience across Ontario, beginning with a pilot franchise project to develop the first franchised location in Hamilton, ON. Snakes & Lattes franchise opportunities across the province will be supported by existing corporate operations in Toronto, ON. Key cities being considered for franchise expansion include Ottawa, Mississauga, Scarborough, Guelph, Waterloo, and London. This will solidify the brand's reach across the province.

WAVE 1: Corporate Locations

Snakes & Lattes Annex, ON

Snakes & Lattes College, ON

Snakes & Lattes Midtown, ON

WAVE 1: Franchise Locations

Hamilton, ON (First Right of Refusal Granted)

Ottawa, ON

Mississauga, ON (First Right of Refusal Pending)

Scarborough, ON

Waterloo, ON

London, ON

WAVE 2

Wave 2 of Snakes & Lattes expansion will take place in the American Midwest, beginning with a corporate location in Chicago, IL. Chicago, beyond being a metropolitan center well positioned for expansion, is near to our hearts, as we have many friends, family, and business partners living and operating within the city.

The corporate Chicago location will lead Wave 2 expansion by introducing the brand to the American market. In addition, having our first U.S. national warehouse depot will cement growth of Snakes & Lattes Distribution, and provide support for regional franchise locations in the Midwest.

WAVE 2: Corporate Locations

Chicago, IL

WAVE 2: Franchise Locations

Chicago, IL

Indianapolis, IN

Milwaukee, WI

Grand Rapids, MI

Detroit, MI

WAVE 3

We are looking forward beyond Wave 2 in the interest of future franchising across all of North America, as well as corporate locations and continuing distribution reach.

With three directions to move towards during Wave 3, the order of operations will be updated in due course based on national interest and management direction. Prioritized West Coast expansion during Wave 3, while likely, does not preclude the opportunity to develop East Coast and Southern state expansion concurrently.

WAVE 3.1: Corporate Locations

San Francisco, CA

Vancouver, BC

WAVE 3.1: Franchise Opportunities

Seattle, WA

Victoria, BC

Surrey, BC

Los Angeles, CA

San Diego, CA

San Jose, CA

Phoenix, AZ

Las Vegas, NV

WAVE 3.2: Corporate Locations

New York City, NY

Boston, MA

WAVE 3.2: Franchise Opportunities

New York City, NY (2x)

Buffalo, NY

Philadelphia, PA

Columbus, OH

Cambridge, MA

WAVE 3.3: Corporate Locations

Austin, TX

Miami, FL

Denver, CO

WAVE 3.3: Franchise Opportunities

San Antonio, TX

Dallas, TX

Fort Worth, TX

Tampa, FL

Oklahoma City, OK

WAVE 4

Wave 4 looks ahead to the future. It flushes out remaining Wave 3 territories, while also bridging areas between these markets. Completing Wave 4 alongside Wave 3 will solidify the brand reach across all of North America.

WAVE 4: Corporate Locations

Minneapolis, MN

Washington, DC

London, UK

WAVE 4: Franchise Opportunities

Charlotte, NC

Memphis, TN

Virginia Beach, VA

Kansas City, MO

Omaha, NE

Baltimore, MD

Portland, OR

New Orleans, LA

Albuquerque, NM

Atlanta, GA

Honolulu, HI

With the first franchise lease secured, and the second pending, Amfil Technologies Inc and Snakes & Lattes Inc are prepared to move forward with the aggressive expansion and franchising initiatives. Updates relating to the initiative will be released regularly as franchising progresses. If you are interested in learning more about how you can get involved, please enquire with Snakes & Lattes Investor Relations at investors@snakesandlattes.com.

To view all available franchise locations please visit the following link http://www.amfiltech.com/snakes-lattes.html

For more information regarding the company, please visit www.amfiltech.com and follow us on Twitter for further updates @AmfilTech. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. please visit www.snakesandlattes.com

About Us

Amfil Technologies, Inc. is the parent company to three wholly owned subsidiaries.

1). Snakes & Lagers Inc. holds the trade name and is the owner of Snakes & Lattes Inc. which currently operates a 6,000 sq. ft. and a 7,500 sq. ft. tabletop gaming bar and cafe located in Toronto, Ontario that brought in over $7M CAD in revenue last year. It is in the process of opening a third location at 10,000 sq. ft., the largest to date. Snakes & Lagers Inc. is also the procurement officer of all existing and future Snakes & Lattes Inc. franchises and has the exclusive rights to sell franchise locations globally. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, is believed to be the largest in the world and have the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. Snakes & Lattes Inc. currently has a 90 member staff and recently acquired the exclusive distribution rights throughout Canada for some of the most popular board games in the world. BlogTO.com recently named Snakes & Lattes Inc. the best late night cafe in Toronto and has also been named the best fulfillment house in Canada by Jamey Stegmaier, the most influential blogger within the board game fulfillment sphere. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. feel free to visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com.

2). The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System was jointly developed between Amfil Tech and A.C.T.S. Inc. which recently rebranded its technology under Advanced Ozone Integration as an extension of the existing ozone technology being utilized in the food and beverage industry and integrated by A.C.T.S. into companies such as Pepsi, Nestle, Sysco, Sun Pacific and many others. The system is a triple-function sanitization unit capable of naturally eliminating 99.9% of water and airborne pathogens and the typically problematic pests that wreak havoc for cultivators (like aphids, whiteflies and spider mites), as well as bacteria, fungus, microbes and mold on surfaces, all without chemicals. The unit can also constantly regulate a given facility's water supply, oxygenating the water and maintaining a consistent PPM infusion of ozone that prevents the formation of algae, bacteria or mold (allowing for comprehensive water recycling), simultaneously removing the need to use pesticides and/or dangerous, often carcinogenic products to treat production problems, as is common throughout the industry today. This environmentally-friendly solution also eliminates odors, while slightly reducing the air temperature, lowering energy consumption by the HEPA filtration and HVAC systems and could potentially allow for a facilities process to be labeled certified organic in the U.S.A. when the crop is no longer considered illegal on the federal level, otherwise "Clean Green" or "Certified Kind" in the meantime. The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System recently passed product review by a registered USDA certifying agent for use in California as well as Pennsylvania and surrounding states. More information on this product line can be found on the www.grozone.biz website or on twitter @GRO3Systems.

3). Interloc-Kings Inc. is a hardscape construction company servicing the Greater Toronto Area. This subsidiary is an authorized Unilock installer, Unilock being, North America's premier manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products. Interloc-Kings Inc. has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 10/10 rating on homestars.com. Specializing in stone and wood installations between $5,000 and $150,000 per project, Interloc-Kings Inc. has quickly become a top, high quality installation company of outdoor living areas in the GTA. More information on this subsidiary can be found at the website www.interloc-kings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results, new features or services, or management strategies) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Market or Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "confident," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results, such as the Company's ability to finance, complete and consolidate acquisition of IP, assets and operating companies, could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company such as a result of various factors, including future economic, competitive, regulatory, and market conditions. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.