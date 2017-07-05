Amfil Technologies Inc. Provides Update on Expanding Snakes & Lattes Inc. Operations and Projected Revenue Increases

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Jul 5, 2017) - Amfil Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK : AMFE) is pleased to provide the following shareholder update on its current and recently developing operations with projected revenue increase numbers.

The company's fiscal year ended last week on June 30th marking the most successful year since the company's inception in 1985, clearly proving the high growth business model implemented by our current CEO, Roger Mortimer, when he took control of the company in 2013. As a direct result of this business model, the company has broadened its operations through acquisition, strategic partnerships, expansion of subsidiaries, and penetration of new markets. These actions have manifested a significant increase in revenues which is expected to continue its growth.

We appreciate the support from our shareholders through this exciting time in the company's development, and would like to take this time to provide an update on current operations as well as announce further developments to increase revenues as well as shareholder value.

The 3rd and largest, Snakes & Lattes Inc. 'Midtown' location:

The opening of the third and largest Snakes & Lattes Inc. location dubbed 'Midtown' at Yonge & Eglinton in Toronto, is projected for the end of this month, July 2017. The final stages of construction which include atmospheric and aesthetic features will commence the week of July 10th 2017. The renderings from McMillan Design have been uploaded to provide the public with an overview of Snakes & Lattes Inc. 'Midtown' prior to its completion. The renderings can be viewed at http://www.amfiltech.com/snakes-lattes.html





Management estimates revenue growth of approximately $3-$4 Million by year end after the opening of the new location.





Snakes & Lattes Inc. announces plans for 4th location in Vancouver, BC, Canada:

Vancouver, BC, Canada has been selected as the first location to expand the Snakes & Lattes Inc. retail division outside of Toronto, Ontario. Further details relating to specific location and time frame will be announced as they develop.





Management is currently shortlisted Chicago, Illinois as the target city for the 5th Snakes & Lattes Inc. location. The decision is not yet final, as management is still vetting other promising US locations. Once the US market is penetrated we will have an aggressive expansion plan unfold simultaneously to continue spreading the brand across North America.





Nintendo Switch

We previously announced that we had been approached by Nintendo Canada's marketing department to help promote their new Nintendo Switch. We will commence this working relationship by hosting 'Nintendo Switch Nights' and beginning large scale promotion of the Nintendo product line, whilst attracting a new market segment to the Snakes & Lattes Inc. locations for the hosted game nights. We are looking to kick that marketing and promotion of their product line off with a joint release with Nintendo.





Snakes & Lattes Inc. Community Initiatives

Snakes & Lattes Inc. has been extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to provide the community with a safe and family friendly environment to gather and enjoy themselves. Our successes are a direct result of the people who have supported us. Our management feels a deep sense of gratitude for the overwhelming support, and strives to express this gratitude by contributing back to the communities it operates in. Some recent community initiatives recently undertaken include:

Snakes & Lattes Inc. was accepted as an official partner from the Toronto District School board (TDSB www.tdsb.on.ca/) which serves 584 schools in Toronto thus opening the door to partnerships for in school but also after school programs, and building Game Libraries.





Snakes & Lattes Inc. is also partnering with the French School Board (viamonde https://csviamonde.ca/)





Snakes & Lattes Inc. has a partnership with Sick Kids hospital where they will help build board game libraries and will host one or two game nights a month.





Snakes & Lattes Inc. has signed partnerships with kids Camps to run a board game program where we are going to send game experts to multiple camps across town for afternoons of gaming. Summer is the perfect time to do it and the activity is quite lucrative. We are also setting up long lasting relationships with the Kids Camps.





The success of the Snakes & Lattes Inc. business model has become abundantly clear over the last fiscal year. The overwhelming support from the local community, business, and investment communities has defined our progress, and continues to fuel the brand as it propels itself into new markets and business activities. Major industry leaders continuously approach us to contribute and collaborate on the company's mission, visions, and initiatives. This provides us with further confirmation that we are moving in the right direction, and we will be announcing further initiatives with major market leaders as they develop.

Once again, Amfil Technologies Inc. would like to thank all who have been a part of our growth over the past fiscal year. We will continue to execute on the strategies which have made this year such a great success and will continue to deliver value back to those that have supported us through the journey.

Further updates regarding the growth and expansion of Amfil Technologies Inc. can be expected shortly as we continue to accelerate into the new fiscal year.

For more information regarding the company please visit www.amfiltech.com and follow us on twitter for further updates from the company @AmfilTech

About us:

Amfil Technologies, Inc. is the parent company to three wholly owned subsidiaries.

1). Snakes & Lagers Inc. holds the trade name and is the owner of Snakes & Lattes Inc. which currently operates a 6,000 sq. ft. and a 7,500 sq. ft. tabletop gaming bar and cafe located in Toronto, Ontario that brought in over $7M CAD in revenue last year. It is in the process of opening a third location at 10,000 sq. ft., the largest to date. Snakes & Lagers Inc. is also the procurement officer of all existing and future Snakes & Lattes Inc. franchises and has the exclusive rights to sell franchise locations globally. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, is believed to be the largest in the world and have the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. Snakes & Lattes Inc. currently has a 90 member staff and recently acquired the exclusive distribution rights throughout Canada for some of the most popular board games in the world such as Cards Against Humanity and Exploding Kittens. BlogTO.com recently named Snakes & Lattes Inc. the best late night cafe in Toronto and has also been named the best fulfillment house in Canada by Jamey Stegmaier, the most influential blogger within the board game fulfillment sphere. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. feel free to visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com

2). The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System was jointly developed between Amfil Tech and A.C.T.S. Inc. which recently rebranded its technology under Advanced Ozone Integration as an extension of the existing ozone technology being utilized in the food and beverage industry and integrated by A.C.T.S. into companies such as Pepsi, Nestle, Sysco, Sun Pacific and many others. The system is a triple-function sanitization unit capable of naturally eliminating 99.9% of water and airborne pathogens and the typically problematic pests that wreak havoc for cultivators (like aphids, whiteflies and spider mites), as well as bacteria, fungus, microbes and mold on surfaces, all without chemicals. The unit can also constantly regulate a given facility's water supply, oxygenating the water and maintaining a consistent PPM infusion of ozone that prevents the formation of algae, bacteria or mold (allowing for comprehensive water recycling), simultaneously removing the need to use pesticides and/or dangerous, often carcinogenic products to treat production problems, as is common throughout the industry today. This environmentally-friendly solution also eliminates odors, while slightly reducing the air temperature, lowering energy consumption by the HEPA filtration and HVAC systems and could potentially allow for a facilities process to be labeled certified organic in the U.S.A. when the crop is no longer considered illegal on the federal level, otherwise "Clean Green" or "Certified Kind" in the meantime. The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System recently passed product review by a registered USDA certifying agent for use in California as well as Pennsylvania and surrounding states. More information on this product line can be found on the www.grozone.biz website.

3). Interloc-Kings Inc. is a hardscape construction company servicing the Greater Toronto Area. This subsidiary is an authorized Unilock installer, Unilock being North America's premier manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products. Interloc-Kings Inc. has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 10/10 rating on homestars.com. Specializing in stone and wood installations between $5,000 and $150,000 per project, Interloc-Kings Inc. has quickly become a top, high quality installation company of outdoor living areas in the GTA. More information on this subsidiary can be found at the website www.interloc-kings.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results, new features or services, or management strategies) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Market or Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "confident", "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results, such as the Company's ability to finance, complete and consolidate acquisition of IP, assets and operating companies, as well as sales within our operating subsidiaries could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company such as a result of various factors, including future economic, competitive, regulatory, and market conditions. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.