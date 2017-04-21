Amfil Technologies Inc. Provides Update on GROzone Subsidiary Developments

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Apr 21, 2017) - Amfil Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK : AMFE) is pleased to announce that we have jointly signed non-disclosure / confidentiality agreements with a large hydroponic systems manufacturer and have begun the due diligence process to engage in a venture to integrate and distribute the GROzone EcoPr03 Antimicrobial System as a customized add-on to their hydroponic systems. There will be dual announcements naming the partner shortly as they have requested additional time to prepare and so additional agreements can be finalized. This manufacturer will be receiving their first EcoPro3 unit in the coming weeks.

The company manufactures an automated hydroponic vertical farming system designed for use in the rapidly growing medical marijuana industry. The system has also been designed to deliver fluids, nutrients, and carbon dioxide more effectively and efficiently than conventional growing systems. The system has been recognized by several cannabis producers and distributors in Canada, Europe and the US and has an established client base. Additionally, through the deal with GROzone, the hydroponic system will deliver ozone through the integrated EcoPro3 Antimicrobial System, resulting in the ability to offer cultivators an all-encompassing, highly efficient, and eco-friendly system to produce medical grade marijuana.

Future growth strategies include expansion into the food sector, targeting areas challenged by factors such as climate and contaminated water sources, making it difficult to grow crops utilizing traditional farming methods. The GROzone systems were developed from existing technology which has been successfully utilized in the food and beverage industry for over 20 years, providing units for major companies such as Pepsi, Sun Pacific and Nestle. The GROzone management team intends to use their technical knowledge, expertize, and proven track record in the industry to further grow and expand the reach of both companies moving forward. A number of synergies between the two companies are being explored and the respective management teams are anticipating a unified expansion of both entities as a direct result of this strategic partnership.

The immediate action would be to provide clients currently utilizing the hydroponic system with the option of upgrading their setups by adding the GROzone EcoPro3 Antimicrobial system allowing them to complete their growing facilities with an all-encompassing and automated system. The EcoPro3 technical team has calibrated a system to integrate specifically with the current hydroponic systems. This would ensure a smooth transition for current users, whilst adding the peace of mind of an organic antimicrobial solution to eliminate the risks associated with contamination. Further from the EcoPro3 upgrade for current users, the companies aim to develop, manufacture and distribute a fully integrated hydroponic system providing full automation of plant rotation, nutrient delivery, hydration, and fully organic antimicrobial and sanitation process. This will reduce/eliminate the risks associated with contaminated crops due to mold, pathogens and pesticides. All of this, combined with the existing features and benefits of the hydroponic technology, will position the companies to be the global leaders in hydroponic technology solutions.

Further details relating to this venture will be released to shareholders as they develop. Amfil Technologies Inc. intends to continue our mission of attacking the contamination issue and completely eliminate the use of chemicals and pesticides in the production of all medical marijuana products.

In Other News:

GROzone has entered into discussions with a California corporation to integrate the EcoPrO3 technology into a 10-acre medical marijuana property which is in development. We will provide updates on this initiative as they develop.

Snakes & Lattes Inc. has been exploring a number of initiatives to further drive revenues and shareholder value. As a result of this week's meeting, they have been invited to host weekly events at the Rec Room in Toronto with a select team and collection of board games to commence a working relationship and showcase the Snakes & Lattes brand. Further to the commencement of this strategic relationship, a large purchase order is being finalized with a household name box store and is expected to be finalized next week. We will provide a more detailed update on these developments and other news related to Snakes & Lattes Inc. next week.

Amfil Technologies Inc. has also approved a quote and selected the PCAOB licensed auditor which will provide the audited statements required for the up-listing and re-registration process.

For more information on the GROzone technology visit www.grozone.biz.

About Us

Amfil Technologies Inc. is the parent company to three wholly owned subsidiaries.

1). Snakes & Lagers Inc. holds the trade name and is the owner of Snakes & Lattes Inc. which currently operates a 6,000 sq. ft. and a 7,500 sq. ft. tabletop gaming bars and cafes located in Toronto, Ontario that brought in over $7M CDN in revenue last year. It is in the process of opening a third location at 10,000 sq. ft., the largest to date. Snakes & Lagers Inc. is also the procurement officer of all existing and future Snakes & Lattes Inc. franchises and has the exclusive rights to sell franchise locations globally. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and café in North America, is believed to be the largest in the world and have the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. Snakes & Lattes Inc. currently has a 90 member staff and recently acquired the exclusive distribution rights throughout Canada for some of the most popular board games in the world such as Cards Against Humanity and Exploding Kittens. BlogTO.com recently named Snakes & Lattes Inc. the best late night café in Toronto and has also been named the best fulfillment house in Canada by Jamey Stegmaier, the most influential blogger within the board game fulfillment sphere. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. feel free to visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com

2). The GROzone System was jointly developed between Amfil Tech and A.C.T.S. Inc. which recently rebranded its technology under Advanced Ozone Integration as an extension of the existing ozone technology being utilized in the food and beverage industry and integrated by A.C.T.S. into companies such as Pepsi, Nestle, Sysco, Sun Pacific and many others. GROzone is a triple-function sanitization unit capable of naturally eliminating 99.9% of water and airborne pathogens and the typically problematic pests that wreak havoc for cultivators (like aphids, whiteflies and spider mites), as well as bacteria, fungus, microbes and mold on surfaces, all without chemicals. The unit can also constantly regulate a given facility's water supply, oxygenating the water and maintaining a consistent PPM infusion of ozone that prevents the formation of algae, bacteria or mold (allowing for comprehensive water recycling), simultaneously removing the need to use pesticides and/or dangerous, often carcinogenic products to treat production problems, as is common throughout the industry today. This environmentally-friendly solution also eliminates odors, while slightly reducing the air temperature, lowering energy consumption by the HEPA filtration and HVAC systems and could potentially allow for a facilities process to be labeled certified organic in the U.S.A. when the crop is no longer considered illegal on the federal level, otherwise "Clean Green" or "Certified Kind" in the meantime. The GROzone unit recently passed product review by a registered USDA certifying agent for use in California as well as Pennsylvania and surrounding states. More information on the GROzone line of products can be found on the www.grozone.biz website.

3). Interloc-Kings Inc. is a hardscape construction company servicing the Greater Toronto Area. This subsidiary is an authorized Unilock installer, Unilock being, North America's premier manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products. Interloc-Kings Inc. has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 10/10 rating on homestars.com. Specializing in stone and wood installations between $5,000 and $150,000 per project, Interloc-Kings Inc. has quickly become a top, high quality installation company of outdoor living areas in the GTA. More information on this subsidiary can be found at the website www.interloc-kings.com

