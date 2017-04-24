Amfil Technologies, Inc. Provides Update on Snakes & Lagers Inc./Snakes & Lattes Inc. Subsidiary Including Largest Purchase Order to Date, New Partnerships & 3rd Location Construction & Opening

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Amfil Technologies, Inc. ( OTC PINK : AMFE) is pleased to provide shareholders and the investment community with an update on our Snakes & Lattes Inc./Snakes & Lagers Inc. subsidiary.

Snakes & Lattes Inc. has received its largest purchase order to date from Indigo Chapters and will be supplying approximately 10,000 units each of a number of titles we hold exclusive Canadian distribution rights to, including Exploding Kittens, Cards Against Humanity, Joking Hazard and Watch Ya Mouth.





Nintendo of Canada's PR department reached out to Snakes & Lattes Inc. to potentially partner up to create 'game nights' at the Snakes & Lattes Inc. locations to help promote and showcase the recently launched Nintendo Switch gaming console and the new game 1-2 Switch. This is a popular and highly interactive party game that showcases the system's many unique features and impressive new technology. Updates will be forthcoming once we finalize the details.





Will be warehousing, supplying and drop-shipping all orders placed on Amazon for titles that Snakes & Lattes Inc. has exclusive Canadian distribution rights to.





Snakes & Lattes Inc. will be hosting at Cineplex Rec Room in Toronto, as a pilot project 1 or 2 nights a week and will supply board game gurus and stock product to provide a library of games. Further collaboration proposals are being put together and updates will be provided on these initiatives as they develop.





Keeping up with demand on the warehouses and at the Snakes & Lattes Inc. retail locations we have currently increased staff from 90 to 100 employees. We will also be hosting a job fair and recruitment event starting next month to hire approximately 60 new staff members and have them trained before the opening of the newest, largest and third Snakes & Lattes location to date.





Construction is slated to get underway in May 2017 for a July 2017 opening for the new Yonge & Eglinton location. Our lease on the location has been negotiated to ten years.

Amfil Technologies, Inc. is very pleased and excited with the progress that the Snakes & Lattes Inc. & Snakes & Lagers Inc. subsidiary has made to date. Further updates on company developments for all the Amfil Technologies, Inc. subsidiaries can be expected in the near future.

For more information on Amfil Technologies, Inc. please visit our website at www.amfiltech.com or follow us on twitter at @AmfilTech. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. please visit www.snakesandlattes.com.

About Us

Amfil Technologies, Inc. is the parent company to three wholly owned subsidiaries.

1). Snakes & Lagers Inc. holds the trade name and is the owner of Snakes & Lattes Inc. which currently operates a 6,000 sq. ft. and a 7,500 sq. ft. tabletop gaming bar and café located in Toronto, Ontario that brought in over $7M CDN in revenue last year. It is in the process of opening a third location at 10,000 sq. ft., the largest to date. Snakes & Lagers Inc. is also the procurement officer of all existing and future Snakes & Lattes Inc. franchises and has the exclusive rights to sell franchise locations globally. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and café in North America, is believed to be the largest in the world and have the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. Snakes & Lattes Inc. currently has a 90 member staff and recently acquired the exclusive distribution rights throughout Canada for some of the most popular board games in the world such as Cards Against Humanity and Exploding Kittens. BlogTO.com recently named Snakes & Lattes Inc. the best late night café in Toronto and has also been named the best fulfillment house in Canada by Jamey Stegmaier, the most influential blogger within the board game fulfillment sphere. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. feel free to visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com

2). The GROzone System was jointly developed between Amfil Tech and A.C.T.S. Inc. which recently rebranded its technology under Advanced Ozone Integration as an extension of the existing ozone technology being utilized in the food and beverage industry and integrated by A.C.T.S. into companies such as Pepsi, Nestle, Sysco, Sun Pacific and many others. GROzone is a triple-function sanitization unit capable of naturally eliminating 99.9% of water and airborne pathogens and the typically problematic pests that wreak havoc for cultivators (like aphids, whiteflies and spider mites), as well as bacteria, fungus, microbes and mold on surfaces, all without chemicals. The unit can also constantly regulate a given facility's water supply, oxygenating the water and maintaining a consistent PPM infusion of ozone that prevents the formation of algae, bacteria or mold (allowing for comprehensive water recycling), simultaneously removing the need to use pesticides and/or dangerous, often carcinogenic products to treat production problems, as is common throughout the industry today. This environmentally-friendly solution also eliminates odors, while slightly reducing the air temperature, lowering energy consumption by the HEPA filtration and HVAC systems and could potentially allow for a facilities process to be labeled certified organic in the U.S.A. when the crop is no longer considered illegal on the federal level, otherwise "Clean Green" or "Certified Kind" in the meantime. The GROzone unit recently passed product review by a registered USDA certifying agent for use in California as well as Pennsylvania and surrounding states. More information on the GROzone line of products can be found on the www.grozone.biz website.

3). Interloc-Kings Inc. is a hardscape construction company servicing the Greater Toronto Area. This subsidiary is an authorized Unilock installer, Unilock being, North America's premier manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products. Interloc-Kings Inc. has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 10/10 rating on homestars.com. Specializing in stone and wood installations between $5,000 and $150,000 per project, Interloc-Kings Inc. has quickly become a top, high quality installation company of outdoor living areas in the GTA. More information on this subsidiary can be found at the website www.interloc-kings.com

