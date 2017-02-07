Amfil Technologies Inc. Reduces the Issued & Outstanding Share Count by Nearly 50%

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Amfil Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK : AMFE) is pleased to announce a reduction of 370M shares which equates to 47% of the issued and outstanding common stock. The intention of making a reduction of this scale was to substantially increase current shareholder value to better reflect the company's rapid growth in revenues and profit.

The amendment to our articles of incorporation creating a preferred class of securities was accepted and processed by the Secretary of State of New York last week. Roger Mortimer, the CEO and President of Amfil Technologies Inc. has sent 350M shares of his personal holdings, and Ben Castanie, founder of Snakes & Lattes Inc. and Snakes & Lagers Inc. sending his 20M shares of personal holdings to the company transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust for cancellation in exchange for preferred shares.

The net effect of this exchange is a total issued and outstanding common share count of 421,919,764 down from 791,919,764. Our public float held with the DTC remains unchanged at 192,861,131.

The company profile on OTC Markets which can be viewed at the following link, https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AMFE/profile will be updated shortly to coincide with the final confirmation of completion by American Stock Transfer & Trust in the coming days.

Amfil Technologies Inc. has continuously succeeded in meeting and exceeding the targets related to the 2017 growth strategy thus far. The primary focus is currently on the GROzone Project as well as the planned expansion of Snakes & Lattes and Snakes & Lagers Inc. Further updates relating to these endeavors can be expected in the coming weeks.

