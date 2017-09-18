Amfil Technologies Inc.'s Snakes & Lattes Subsidiary To Begin Hosting Game Nights at the Rec Room Toronto Roadhouse, a Division of Cineplex Inc.

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - Amfil Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK : AMFE) is pleased to announce the commencement date for Snakes & Lattes Game Nights at the Rec Room Toronto Roundhouse, beginning October 16th, 2017. The series of events, managed by Snakes & Lattes, will bring weekly board game nights to the Rec Room Toronto Roundhouse. On Mondays, from 7 PM - 11 PM EST, Rec Room guests are invited to take part in board gaming from a select library of titles curated and overseen by Snakes & Lattes Game Gurus.

Opened in summer 2017 and located in the heart of downtown Toronto, The Rec Room Toronto Round House is a 40,000 Sq. Ft. multi-use entertainment-hospitality space combining gaming, virtual reality, live music, and food and beverage. The Rec Room Toronto Roundhouse was the second location of the Rec Room brand, operating alongside two other locations in Edmonton, Alberta. Further growth of the Rec Room brand is planned for cities across Canada, including expanded operations in Ontario and British Columbia.

The Rec Room is a subsidiary of Cineplex Inc ( TSE : CGX), one of Canada's largest entertainment companies. Cineplex operates multiple businesses including movie theatres, food services, gaming, alternative programming, and the digital sale of home entertainment content. Cineplex operates 164 theatre locations across Canada with a total of 1677 screens welcoming over 75 million guests annually. Last year Cineplex announced the addition of social entertainment destinations to focus more on the dining, live entertainment and amusement games as a diversification from its core theatre business.

Partnering with the Rec Room and hosting Snakes & Lattes Game Nights at the recently launched Toronto location hopes to prove a successful and profitable venture for both parties, and will serve as a pilot project for the viability of future partnerships. The company is very excited to have this opportunity and expects that the Snakes & Lattes Game Nights will be fun, accessible events that guests of the Rec Room Toronto Roundhouse look forward to attending.

This partnership will include in venue and digital cross-promotion of the Snakes & Lattes and Rec Room brands, including targeted social media outreach and in-venue brand display. The partnership will run as a pilot project from October 18th, 2017 - December 18th, 2017, with potential for a long term partnership to follow.

For more information regarding Amfil Technologies Inc., please visit www.amfiltech.com and follow us on Twitter for further updates @AmfilTech. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. please visit www.snakesandlattes.com and for franchise related inquiries please contact investors@snakesandlattes.com.

About Us

Amfil Technologies, Inc. is the parent company to three wholly owned subsidiaries.

1). Snakes & Lagers Inc. holds the trade name and is the owner of Snakes & Lattes Inc. which currently operates a 6,000 sq. ft. and a 7,500 sq. ft. tabletop gaming bar and cafe located in Toronto, Ontario that brought in over $7M CAD in revenue last year. It is in the process of opening a third location at 10,000 sq. ft., the largest to date. Snakes & Lagers Inc. is also the procurement officer of all existing and future Snakes & Lattes Inc. franchises and has the exclusive rights to sell franchise locations globally. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, is believed to be the largest in the world and have the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. Snakes & Lattes Inc. currently has a 90 member staff and recently acquired the exclusive distribution rights throughout Canada for some of the most popular board games in the world. BlogTO.com recently named Snakes & Lattes Inc. the best late night cafe in Toronto and has also been named the best fulfillment house in Canada by Jamey Stegmaier, the most influential blogger within the board game fulfillment sphere. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. feel free to visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com.

2). The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System was jointly developed between Amfil Tech and A.C.T.S. Inc. which recently rebranded its technology under Advanced Ozone Integration as an extension of the existing ozone technology being utilized in the food and beverage industry and integrated by A.C.T.S. into companies such as Pepsi, Nestle, Sysco, Sun Pacific and many others. The system is a triple-function sanitization unit capable of naturally eliminating 99.9% of water and airborne pathogens and the typically problematic pests that wreak havoc for cultivators (like aphids, whiteflies and spider mites), as well as bacteria, fungus, microbes and mold on surfaces, all without chemicals. The unit can also constantly regulate a given facility's water supply, oxygenating the water and maintaining a consistent PPM infusion of ozone that prevents the formation of algae, bacteria or mold (allowing for comprehensive water recycling), simultaneously removing the need to use pesticides and/or dangerous, often carcinogenic products to treat production problems, as is common throughout the industry today. This environmentally-friendly solution also eliminates odors, while slightly reducing the air temperature, lowering energy consumption by the HEPA filtration and HVAC systems and could potentially allow for a facilities process to be labeled certified organic in the U.S.A. when the crop is no longer considered illegal on the federal level, otherwise "Clean Green" or "Certified Kind" in the meantime. The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System recently passed product review by a registered USDA certifying agent for use in California as well as Pennsylvania and surrounding states. More information on this product line can be found on the www.grozone.biz website or on twitter @GRO3Systems.

3). Interloc-Kings Inc. is a hardscape construction company servicing the Greater Toronto Area. This subsidiary is an authorized Unilock installer, Unilock being, North America's premier manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products. Interloc-Kings Inc. has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 10/10 rating on homestars.com. Specializing in stone and wood installations between $5,000 and $150,000 per project, Interloc-Kings Inc. has quickly become a top, high quality installation company of outdoor living areas in the GTA. More information on this subsidiary can be found at the website www.interloc-kings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results, new features or services, or management strategies) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Market or Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "confident," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results, such as the Company's ability to finance, complete and consolidate acquisition of IP, assets and operating companies, could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company such as a result of various factors, including future economic, competitive, regulatory, and market conditions. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.