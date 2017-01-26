AMI announces scholarship program for 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) announced today that the 2017 AMI Robert Pearson Memorial Scholarship campaign will launch Monday, February 6.

Entering its sixth year, the AMI Robert Pearson Memorial Scholarship program offers much needed financial assistance to students with a disability. The scholarship was renamed in 2016 in memory of AMI's former Accessibility Officer, Robert Pearson, who passed away suddenly in December 2015.

In 2017, AMI will once again collaborate with the National Educational Association of Disabled Students (NEADS) to administer the program and engage students with disabilities from across the country. Two $5,000 bursaries will be awarded to two deserving students with a permanent disability; one from the English community and one from the French.

The AMI Robert Pearson Memorial Scholarship launches February 6 and concludes April 30, 2017. Complete rules and regulations are available at www.AMI.ca/scholarship and at www.amitele.ca/bourse-ami-tele.

About Accessible Media Inc.

Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is a not-for-profit multimedia organization serving more than five million Canadians who are blind, partially sighted, deaf, hard of hearing, mobility or print restricted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's mission is to make accessible media for all Canadians. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca

About NEADS

Since its founding in 1986, the National Educational Association of Disabled Students (NEADS) has had the mandate to support full access to education and employment for post-secondary students and graduates with disabilities across Canada. For further information please visit: www.neads.ca